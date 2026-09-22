Donald Trump insisted oil prices would plummet once the conflict with Iran is over and defended his military action despite the global economic chaos it has unleashed.

The US president, speaking after talks with Prime Minister Andy Burnham, said “people understand” the need to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, even if that meant price hikes at the petrol pumps and in shops.

Mr Burnham had said before the talks he would stress the need to end the conflict as soon as possible because of the impact it was having on the cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

Asked if he had sympathy with countries like the UK suffering from high prices because of the Iran conflict, Mr Trump said: “I think as soon as the war is over, the numbers are going to come way down, pricing generally, because oil is the big thing.

“When oil goes up – and we had to do that because we have to stop them, and I think we feel very united on that- we can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.

“And people understand that in the United States, and they’re paying more than – less than Biden, by the way, less than the Biden administration and yet he did nothing about the threat of nuclear terror.”

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