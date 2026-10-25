Trump defends comments on senator's bottom and describes Nicki Minaj's as 'hard to miss'
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President Trump has again made comments about an Ohio senator's bottom at a rally - before saying rapper Nicki Minaj's rear end was "hard to miss".
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At a rally in Michigan on Sunday, Trump repeated his recent admiration for Senator Jon Husted's backside and then complimented Ms Minaj on hers.
The president made headlines for the comments about Senator Husted last week, of which he doubled down on during his most recent speech.
He said: "I had just found out he's a great athlete, a brutal tackler.
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"I'm looking at him up and down and I'm studying him and then I made the mistake, I told, in fun, I said, 'I looked at his ass,' and I've never done that with a man before, it's true.
"Off the record — women, yes, men, no. By the way,"
But Trump went on to add: "I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before, Nicki Minaj."
The Caribbean rapper, who has been a vocal supporter of the president, joined him aboard on Air Force One on board to Michigan.
He said: "That's hard to miss, stand up. That's hard to miss.
"OK, I’m going to get back to my story, Nicki. I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nicki. She’s been with us for a long time."
Minaji stood from her seat as the crowd cheered and she greeted them with a thumbs-up.
The actual reason Trump was speaking at the event was to support Michigan's Republican Senate candidate, Mike Rogers.
The race between Rogers and Democrat candidate Abdul El-Sayed remains hard to separate, as both political parties scramble for control of Congress in next month's midterm elections.
Trump said the media buzz about the comments on Husted was "fake news", neglecting the athletic context of his statements.