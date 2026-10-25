President Trump looks to Nicki Minaj as Minaj departs after speaking during a campaign rally. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Alex Storey

President Trump has again made comments about an Ohio senator's bottom at a rally - before saying rapper Nicki Minaj's rear end was "hard to miss".

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At a rally in Michigan on Sunday, Trump repeated his recent admiration for Senator Jon Husted's backside and then complimented Ms Minaj on hers. The president made headlines for the comments about Senator Husted last week, of which he doubled down on during his most recent speech. He said: "I had just found out he's a great athlete, a brutal tackler. Read more: Democrats set out plans to stop Trump claiming foreign interference in midterm elections Read more: Trump loosens Canada tariffs in bid to help Republican senator seeking re-election in Maine

Trump departs after speaking at the rally. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

"I'm looking at him up and down and I'm studying him and then I made the mistake, I told, in fun, I said, 'I looked at his ass,' and I've never done that with a man before, it's true. "Off the record — women, yes, men, no. By the way," But Trump went on to add: "I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before, Nicki Minaj." The Caribbean rapper, who has been a vocal supporter of the president, joined him aboard on Air Force One on board to Michigan. He said: "That's hard to miss, stand up. That's hard to miss.