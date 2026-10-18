The US President says renvoations on East Potomac Golf Course will begin on November 15 despite court restrictions

The US President said on Sunday that renovation work at East Potomac Golf Course would begin on November 15. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Donald Trump has announced plans to renovate a Washington golf course, despite a judge previously ordering that significant work could not proceed without prior court notification.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US President said on Sunday that renovation work at East Potomac Golf Course, located near the White House, would begin on November 15 and lead to the course closing for 15 months. He said the project would transform the site into “one of the Best and Most Spectacular Golf Courses anywhere in the World." The renovation forms part of a wider series of projects Trump is undertaking to transform the White House and other landmarks across Washington. Earlier this year, he said work on the golf course would begin in September. However, his plans have prompted legal action over concerns about environmental protection and the preservation of the historic site. Read more: Trump endorses Netanyahu ahead of Israeli election - dubbing him 'great warrior prime minister' Read more: Half of Republicans believe US economy has deteriorated ahead of midterms

The renovation forms part of a wider series of projects Trump is undertaking to transform the White House and other landmarks across Washington. Picture: Getty

Trump’s announcement comes after US District Judge Ana Reyes ruled earlier this year that significant renovation work could not proceed before the government gave notice to the court. Last week, the judge also ordered a halt to the removal of trees at the site, describing the work as "inexcusable." The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Trump’s announcement on Sunday would conflict with Reyes’ instructions. Discussing the plans, the President added: “When completed, it will be open to the Public while, at the same time, designed to the Highest Level of Golf and able to hold World Class Tournaments such as the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship, the Ryder Cup, and the Presidents Cup," Trump wrote. The 106-year-old golf course is among several Washington landmarks at the centre of Trump’s ambitions to reshape the capital. His other projects include plans for a new White House ballroom and the installation of his name on the Kennedy Center, both of which have faced opposition.

The government previously removed around 500 trees from the course, saying the work would improve park safety and bring the site closer to its original design. Picture: Getty