The President told reporters that he did post the image but that he "thought it was me as a doctor"

The US President posted an AI generated image appearing to depict himself as a God after posting a rant against Pope Leo. Picture: Social Media/Getty

By Alex Storey

A bizarre image depicting Donald Trump as Jesus Christ has been deleted from his social media profile.

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The image was posted to the President's TruthSocial account and showed him dressed in a white robe with a glowing hand on the forehead of a man in a hospital bed. He can be seen surrounded by patriotic symbols including a waving US flag and an eagle flying above fireworks and fighter jets. It appeared on social media on Sunday after Trump launched a rant against Pope Leo, who he insisted "wouldn't be in the Vatican" without him after the Pope condemned the war in Iran. Read more: Trump warns Iranian ships approaching Strait of Hormuz 'will be eliminated' as blockade begins Read more: Judge dismisses Trump's $10bn lawsuit against Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch over reporting on Epstein birthday 'letter'

Pope Leo XIV speaks to journalists aboard his flight bound for Algiers’ Houari Boumédiène International Airport on Monday. Picture: Alamy

But on Monday afternoon, the picture had been removed. Trump spoke to reporters at the White House and asked if he posted it, he said: "It wasn't a depiction. "I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with red cross as a red cross worker, which we support and only the fake news could come up with that one." The post was met with backlash on social media and by Christian figures including Sean Feucht, a performer and activist, wrote: "This should be deleted immediately." Mr Feucht, who is partnering with the Trump administration for a series of worship events tied to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, added: "There’s no context where this is acceptable." Right-wing commentator Brilyn Hollyhand called the post "gross blasphemy" and added: "Faith is not a prop. "You don’t need to portray yourself as a savior when your record should speak for itself." Pushing back against Trump's attacks, the US-born Pontiff said: "I don't ‌think that the message of the Gospel is meant to be abused in ‌the way that some people are doing.

New media post from Donald J. Trump



(TS: 12 Apr 21:49 ET)​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍ pic.twitter.com/uWUoEG1bSQ — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) April 13, 2026

"I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, ⁠promoting dialogue and multilateral ​relationships among the states to look ​for just solutions to problems." He told Reuters he didn't "want to get into a debate" with Trump. Taking aim at the Pope on his social media platform Truth Social last night, Trump was seen to admit: "I'm not a fan of Pope Leo". It comes after he accused the Pontiff of being "weak on crime", without citing any evidence to back up his claims. The US President was then seen to post an AI-generated image appearing to depict himself as God. As part of the rant, the US President criticised the Pontiff over his views on US actions in Iran - and after the religious leader spoke out following US actions in Venezuela. On Friday, Pope Leo appeared to condemn US military actions in the Middle East, writing: "God does not bless any conflict" - an apparent swipe at Trump.

Does Trump legitimately think he’s Jesus to America?



No.



Is he trolling the Pope with the AI image?



Maybe.



Is the Pope a woke Communist (like most recent prior Pope’s have been)?



Yes.



Should Trump have posted that image even as a joke?



No. — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) April 13, 2026