President Trump posted the video to Truth Social, urging Iranian people to 'take back your country'.

President Donald Trump released a statement reiterating his calls for regime change, making a direct appeal to the people of Iran. Picture: Truth Social

By LBC Staff

Following the killing of the Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday, President Donald Trump released a statement reiterating his calls for regime change, making a direct appeal to the people of Iran.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The United States has hit hundreds of targets in Iran in the first 36 hours of Operation Epic Fury and it will continue until all of the objectives are achieved, President Trump said. He added that this is the "largest, most complex, most overwhelming military offensives the world has ever seen". Read his statement in full: Over the past 36 hours, the United States and its partners have launched Operation Epic Fury, one of the largest, most complex, most overwhelming military offensives the world has ever seen. Nobody has seen anything like it. We have hit hundreds of targets in Iran, including Revolutionary Guard facilities, Iranian air defence systems. Just now it was announced that we knocked out nine ships plus their naval building, all in a matter of literally minutes. Iran's formerly Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei is dead. This wretched and vile man had the blood of hundreds and even thousands of Americans on his hands and was responsible for the slaughter of countless thousands of innocent people all across many countries. Read more: New leaders of Iran 'want to speak' with Washington, says Trump Read more: Surrender arms or 'face certain death' Trump tells Iran as US President calls for regime change

Last night, all over Iran, the voices of the Iranian people could be heard cheering and celebrating in the streets when his death was announced. The entire military command is gone as well. And many of them want to surrender into saving their lives. They want immunity. They're calling by the thousands. Combat operations continue at this time in full force. And they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. We have very strong objectives. They could have done something two weeks ago, but they just couldn't get there.

Iranian Diaspora Marches in Amsterdam, Netherlands on March 1, 2026, After the Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: Getty

Earlier today, CENTCOM shared the news that three US military service members have been killed in action. As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. Even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives. We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen. And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That's the way it is, likely be more, but we'll do everything possible where that won't be the case. But America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against basically civilization. They have waged war against civilization itself. Our resolve, and likewise that of Israel has never been stronger. America is now again the richest, most powerful nation in the world by far. But the only reason we enjoy the quality of life that we do and the freedom and security is we have done things that others are unable to do.

But it's because of warriors who are willing to lay down their lives to do battle with our enemies. And they do battle better than anybody. An Iranian regime armed with long range missiles and nuclear weapons would be a dire threat to every American. We cannot allow a nation that raises terrorist armies to possess such weapons. Would allow them to extort the world to their evil will. Not going to let it happen. We're not happening to us and we're not going to let it happen to others. The United States has the strongest military the world has ever seen. I rebuilt our military in my first term. There's never been a military like we possess, and frankly, there's nobody even close. But we are now using that military for good. We want to have it for good purpose. We're undertaking this massive operation not merely to ensure security for our own time and place, but for our children and their children, just as our ancestors have done for us many, many years ago. This is the duty and the burden of a free people. These actions are right, and they are necessary to ensure that Americans will never have to face a radical, bloodthirsty, terrorist regime armed with nuclear weapons and lots of threats. For almost 50 years, these wicked extremists have been attacking the United States while chanting the slogan, death to America or Death to Israel or both. They are the world's number one state sponsor of terror.