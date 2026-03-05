President Trump said he wants to be involved in choosing Iran's next leader. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has requested to be involved in selecting Iran's next Supreme Leader as his bombing campaign on the Islamic republic rages on.

The US president likened the situation to that of Venezuela earlier this year, where he was able to play a part in choosing Delcy Rodriguez to succeed ousted dictator Nicolas Maduro. "They are wasting their time. Khamenei's son is a lightweight. "I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela," he told the New York Post. In the same interview, the US leader hit out at Sir Keir Starmer once again over his response to the war in Iran. “It was very disappointing – his performance, having to do with our tremendous attack on a hostile nation. “I was very surprised at Keir. Very disappointed.” Iran’s former leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in US and Israeli strikes on Saturday. Read more: Iran war LIVE: Israel 'moving to next stage' of war with Iran as strikes rain down on Lebanon Read more: LBC granted access to drone-hit RAF Cyprus base as Healey insists Britain has been preparing for Iran conflict

His son Mojtaba was named as Iran's new Supreme Leader, Iranian media announced earlier this week. Iran International reported that Mojtaba, who has links to the regime's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was chosen by the Assembly of Experts to succeed his father on Tuesday. Mojtaba, 56, is the second-eldest son of the slain leader. Threats to Mojtaba's life led to the postponement of the late Supreme Leader's funeral in Tehran over safety fears. The three-day funeral was set to begin on Wednesday, with images showing preparations well underway. However, state media insisted the cancellation comes amid “anticipation of unprecedented turnout" with a "new date will be announced later". Meanwhile, Israel has announced it is "moving to the next phase of the operation" against Iran and warned it will "further dismantle the regime and its military capabilities".

