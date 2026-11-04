Trump is considering firing his secretary of defence after acknowledging that the Iran war was 'largely' to blame for the Democrats' large victories

Donald Trump is considering firing Pete Hegseth as his secretary of defence, reports claim, after the president acknowledged that the Iran war was to blame for his party's dismal midterm elections. Picture: Alex Wong/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump is considering firing Pete Hegseth as his secretary of defence, reports claim, after the president acknowledged that the Iran war was to blame for his party's dismal midterm elections.

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CBS News has reported that Mr Trump is currently asking close advisers whether or not to keep Mr Hegseth at the Pentagon after Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in Tuesday's elections. Such was the scale of the Democrats' victories; Republican heartlands in South Carolina, Texas, and Kansas all turned blue. Somee White House aides told CBS News that Trump could also scapegoat the head of US Central Command Admiral Brad Cooper and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine for the misghandling of the conflict. Ron DeSantis, the outgoing governor of Florida, has been suggested as a possible replacement for Mr Hegseth. Read More: Former CIA director says midterm massacre tells Trump it's time to negotiate end to Iran war Read More: ‘World has an opportunity’ to tackle Iran conflict and living costs, says Burnham following Trump's midterm defeat

Ron DeSantis, the outgoing governor of Florida, has been suggested as a possible replacement for Mr Hegseth. Picture: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

The reports come after Mr Trump admitted it is "largely true" that the Iran war is to blame for the Republicans’ crushing midterm defeat. Speaking from the White House on Wednesday, the US president said he would still go to war with Iran "again" despite the humiliating results. Vice President JD Vance said the conflict was "the reason we lost". Asked whether his Vice President was correct, Trump replied: "Well, I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short term and... probably it's true. "But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again, because long term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon." He added that he feels like the Iran war was "worth it". Earlier, Vance said that "everyone knows why we lost", arguing it was because of the war in Iran. Read more: ‘World has an opportunity’ to tackle Iran conflict and living costs, says Burnham following Trump's Midterm defeat Read more: Trump’s crushing humiliation will not end his war in Iran, writes Simon Marks

One of the things the data analysts on our side obsessed over was "composition"—whether the electorate looked close enough to 2024 for Republicans to win. And despite polls that showed a Democrat blowout, the data kept on telling us the same story: in some states turnout was… — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 4, 2026

He said in a post on X: "And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there. "If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest." Speaking directly to voters who punished Trump at the ballot box, Vance wrote: "To the people who are p****d off and want to say, 'I told you so': you're right, you did tell us so. "Take that energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview. To the people who are just pissed at the results, you should be. Let's take that anger and get back to the work of saving our country."

Vice President JD Vance said the Iran war is to blame for Republican losses in the midterms. Picture: Tom Brenner/Getty

The Democrats took control of the Senate and House of Representatives overnight, marking a crushing blow to Trump's presidency. It comes despite Mr Trump claiming he would have won by "landslide" if his name had been on the ballot. The Democrats swept up Senate seats in the former Republican strongholds of Kansas, South Carolina, Ohio, Maine and Iowa. Abdul El-Sayed also won the Senate seat of Michigan, in what was one of the most hotly anticipated election battles of the night.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. pic.twitter.com/Q1ZGYM7idV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 4, 2026