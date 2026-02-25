The US President attacked Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib in a scathing post on Truth Social.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (L) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) shout at U.S. President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has hit out at Democratic Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib for their behaviour during the State of the Union address.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

During the President's speech, which was the longest State of the Union address ever, Omar and Tlaib began heckling for more than 30 seconds when he spoke of his immigration crackdown. Trump has lashed out at the protests calling the pair "mentally deranged and sick" and suggesting they "should be institutionalised". Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said: "When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event, they had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized." Read more: Fury at State of the Union: Trump blasts Democrat hecklers 'you should be ashamed of yourselves' Read more: Donald Trump’s new global tariffs come into effect at lower-than-feared 10%

Ilhan Omar (D-MN) shouts during U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. Picture: Getty

He continued: "When people can behave like that, and knowing that they are Crooked and Corrupt Politicians, so bad for our Country, we should send them back from where they came — as fast as possible." Trump went on to criticise actor Robert De Niro, who he said was "another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying — some of which is seriously CRIMINAL".

Trump continued: "When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do, I realized that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O’Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States. "The only difference between De Niro and Rosie is that she is probably somewhat smarter than him, which isn’t saying much. "The good news is that America is now Bigger, Better, Richer, and Stronger than ever before, and it’s driving them absolutely crazy! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP."

US President Donald Trump concludes his remarks during the State of the Union address. Picture: Getty