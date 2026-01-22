Danish PM thanks Starmer for UK's support during 'quite difficult time' amid Trump threats
Mette Frederiksen praised the British culture, saying: "You have a cup of tea and then you think a bit about everything"
Denmark's Prime Minister has thanked Sir Keir Starmer for lending the UK's support during "quite a difficult time" after Donald Trump demanded to annex Greenland.
Mette Frederiksen said it was important to know that "Europeans stand together" after the US president issued repeated threats to take control of the semi-autonomous territory.
After the meeting, Sir Keir said he will look to discuss how to "take the vital steps" towards strengthened security in the Arctic with his Danish counterpart.
The pair met at Chequers on Thursday, the day after Mr Trump dropped his tariff threats against European nations who were opposed to his plans to take over Greenland.
With media present before their private talks at the Prime Minister's country estate, Sir Keir said: "In terms of recent developments and the withdrawal of the threat of tariffs, I see that as a reflection of pragmatism, common sense and sticking to our values and our principles.
"The hard yards now finding a better way forward on the issue that we all agree on, which is security in the Arctic, is the next chapter here, and I look forward to discussing with you how we take the vital steps down that path."
Sir Keir added the importance of "making sure Nato is strong and united," after the possibility of Mr Trump taking the territory by force.
Ms Frederiksen also praised the "British way of doing things," saying: "You have a cup of tea and then you think a bit about everything."
Mr Trump backed down on his threats to slap new 10 per cent tariffs on allies, rejecting his Greenland demands after a meeting with NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte on the fringes of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The US president said the pair "formed the framework of a future deal" for security in the Arctic region.
He told Fox News on Thursday: "It's really being negotiated now, the details of it, but essentially it’s total access, there's no end, there’s no time limit."
He also launched a fresh attack, claiming European troops "stayed off the front lines" in Afghanistan.
The Prime Minister said he had not yet spoken to Mr Trump since he lifted his tariff threats but said that he would do so "very soon."