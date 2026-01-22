Mette Frederiksen praised the British culture, saying: "You have a cup of tea and then you think a bit about everything"

Sir Keir Starmer welcomes the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, to Chequers, the country house of the serving Prime Minister of the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Denmark's Prime Minister has thanked Sir Keir Starmer for lending the UK's support during "quite a difficult time" after Donald Trump demanded to annex Greenland.

With media present before their private talks at the Prime Minister's country estate, Sir Keir said: "In terms of recent developments and the withdrawal of the threat of tariffs, I see that as a reflection of pragmatism, common sense and sticking to our values and our principles. "The hard yards now finding a better way forward on the issue that we all agree on, which is security in the Arctic, is the next chapter here, and I look forward to discussing with you how we take the vital steps down that path." Sir Keir added the importance of "making sure Nato is strong and united," after the possibility of Mr Trump taking the territory by force. Ms Frederiksen also praised the "British way of doing things," saying: "You have a cup of tea and then you think a bit about everything."