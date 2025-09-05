Donald Trump will order that the Pentagon be called the Department of War as it "conveys a stronger message of readiness and resolve".

An executive order will be signed by the US president on Friday, in which he will call for the Department of Defense to use the new name as a secondary title.

He will also direct that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth be known as Secretary of War.

The text of the executive order reads: "The name 'Department of War' conveys a stronger message of readiness and resolve compared to 'Department of Defense,' which emphasizes only defensive capabilities."

The Pentagon oversees the US armed services and is the successor to the War Department, which was established in 1789 and ran until 1947.

A legal change to its name would require an amendment, as US Congress is responsible for creating executive departments.