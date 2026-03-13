Fears are growing that America is set to put troops on the ground after Secretary of War Pete Hegseth approved a request by US Central Command for the deployment of a Marine expeditionary unit

The mass deployment comes as the US death toll in the war climbed to 13 troops,. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Donald Trump has deployed 5,000 extra troops to the Strait of Hormuz as Washington looks to regain control of the world's oil supply.

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Fears are growing that America is set to put boots on the ground after Secretary of War Pete Hegseth approved a request by US Central Command for the deployment of a Marine expeditionary unit. This means that several warships including the Japan-based USS Tripoli and 5,000 troops - half Marines and half sailors - will now head to the Middle East to join other servicemen in the fight, three officials told the Wall Street Journal. Read more: US Secretary of War says Iranian Supreme Leader 'disfigured' but 'alive' Read more: Iran war LIVE - 'Large explosion' rocks Tehran as hundreds gather for Al Quds protest

The US Navy's USS Tripoli (LHA-7) is now on its way to the Middle East. Picture: Getty

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth approved a request by US Central Command for the deployment of a Marine expeditionary unit. Picture: Alamy

The mass deployment comes as the US death toll in the war climbed to 13 troops, after six service members aboard a refuelling aircraft that crashed in Iraq were confirmed dead. Domestic gas prices soared to $3.60 per gallon as Iran continued its stranglehold on the Strait. In response to the spiralling war, Trump's administration is debating whether to seize Iran's Kharg Island. The island, around 16 miles off the mainland in the Persian Gulf, handles 90 per cent of the Islamic regime's fuel exports. "It's not high on the list, but it's one of so many different things, and I can change my mind in seconds," Mr Trump said. Mr Hegseth slammed "fake headlines" about the war during a press briefing at the Pentagon and claimed the US was "dealing" with the Strait, through which a fifth of the world's oil flows "You don't need to worry about it," he said. His bizarre statement came after the entire crew of Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker, which went down in western Iraq after a mid-air collision in friendly airspace on Thursday, was confirmed dead. US Central Command confirmed on Friday that two further crew members died after rescue efforts failed, with the other four confirmed dead on Thursday.

The second aircraft involved in the collision landed safely, sustaining minor damage to its tail. The six were not immediately identified as the military informed their next of kin. It brings the US death toll to 13, after seven service members were killed in a drone strike on a Kuwaiti base. Mr Hegseth said military operations will continue until their objectives - which include the destruction of Iran's naval and missile capacity - are achieved. He also insisted that Washington maintains aerial and naval superiority over the Islamic regime. But the defence chief refused to answer questions on why America was not able to defend the Strait of Hormuz, which remains under siege. Gas prices have hit $3.60 per gallon on average in the US, up from $2.90 before the war. Iran's national security chief Ali Larijani dismissed the latest US-Israeli attacks on the capital as being "out of desperation" - as the US prepares to hit them with "heaviest" strikes yet. It comes after a missile exploded during a pro-regime march in Tehran.

Iran's security chief Ali Larijani said the US President would be "sorry" for his "grave miscalculation" . Picture: Getty

Larijani's attendance was one of the most high-profile public appearances by an Iranian official since supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28 strike. He told Iranian State TV: "These attacks are out of fear, out of desperation. One who is strong wouldn't bomb demonstrations at all. It's clear that it has failed." He said Donald Trump "doesn't understand that the Iranian people are a brave nation, a strong nation, a determined nation. The more he presses, the stronger the nation's determination will become." Yesterday, Larijani said the US President would be "sorry" for his "grave miscalculation" after the President declared the US had won the war. Iran's judiciary chief also attended, and ranted to Iranian TV about the US and Israel during the rally in Tehran, as explosions could be heard in the background. Speaking on state television while ignoring the blast, Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei declared: "We stand with the people against arrogance and Pharaoh-like oppressors. "Our people are not afraid of the bombing, we will continue along this route."

'Unparalleled firepower' Donald Trump claimed on Friday that the US is "totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran" while issuing a chilling warning that he is about to escalate the conflict. "We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning. "Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. "We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. "They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Smoke from an explosion rises behind demonstrators attending the annual anti-Israeli Quds Day. Picture: Alamy