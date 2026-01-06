The White House’s deputy chief of staff has declared that Greenland ‘should be part of the United States’. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The White House’s deputy chief of staff has declared that Greenland ‘should be part of the United States’ and said no country would mount a challenge if Washington took control.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stephen Miller appeared on CNN and said: “Nobody's gonna fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland.” He also challenged Denmark's sovereignty over the island: “What is the basis of their territorial claim?” Miller asked. “What is their basis of having Greenland as a colony of Denmark? The United States is the power of NATO. For the United States to secure the Arctic region, to protect and defend NATO and NATO interests, obviously, Greenland should be part of the United States, and so that's a conversation that we're going to have as a country.” Read more: Trump declares US wants Greenland 'right now' despite opposition from Starmer and NATO allies Read more: Trump hails 'extraordinary' Maduro court appearance as ousted Venezuelan dictator insists he's a prisoner of war

Trump has suggested a US takeover of Greenland could come sooner than expected. Picture: Getty

President Donald Trump has repeatedly refused to rule out taking Greenland by force. Mr Miller continued: “It has been the formal position of the US government since the beginning of this administration - frankly, going back to the previous Trump administration - that Greenland should be part of the United States. Pressed on whether the United States would rule out using force against another NATO country to achieve that goal, Miller said: “There's no need to even think or talk about this in the context that you're asking of a military operation,” he said. Trump has suggested a US takeover of Greenland could come sooner than many expected as he declared his administration wants to control the Danish territory “right now.” Since launching a military intervention in Venezuela over the weekend, President Trump has doubled down on his calls for the US to control Greenland for “national security” purposes. This has been met with widespread condemnation from the United States’ NATO allies, with Sir Keir Starmer telling LBC he “stands with Greenland and Denmark.” But, speaking on Monday evening, President Trump suggested his latest comments are more than just posturing. Read more: Sir Jeremy Hunt warns Trump threats to annex Greenland could see end of NATO Read more: 'Britain stands with Greenland': Starmer pledges to stand by Denmark as Trump eyes Arctic island