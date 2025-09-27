President Donald Trump's disapproval rating among Republicans have climbed to double digits for the first time, a new poll has found

However, the number of those that approve of Trump in his own party is still a sky-high 86 per cent.

The Quinnipiac University poll shows that 10 per cent of registered Republicans now disapprove of the job that Trump is doing in the Oval Office.

The disapproval figures are increasing incrementally after the figures hit 8 per cent in July and 9 per cent in August.

Despite popularity among Republicans, Trump's perception on the national level remains low.

Only 38 per cent of registered American voters approve of his job performance, while 54 percent disapprove according to The Economist.

And a separate Economist/YouGov poll of 1,551 US adults conducted found that over two-thirds of Americans consider their economy to be in fair or poor condition.

This contradicts directly with the declaration that Trump himself made at the United Nations last week.

Mr Trump claimed at the General Assembly in New York on Tuesday that he had “the highest poll numbers I ever had."

It is unclear which polls Trump was referencing.