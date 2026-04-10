The US President took to social media on Thursday evening to lambast Iran, saying they're doing "a very poor job" of allowing oil through the Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump mimics firing a gun during a news conference in the White House briefing room about the war in Iran on Monday, April 6. Picture: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

President Donald Trump has accused Iran of breaching the fragile ceasefire by restricting oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The US President took to social media on Thursday evening to lambast Iran, saying they're doing "a very poor job" of allowing oil through the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement shared on Iranian state TV, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said his country "will take management of the Strait of Hormuz into a new phase". Mr Trump went on to say that "this is not the agreement we have". He wrote on Truth Social: "Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. "That is not the agreement we have." Read more: Trump to 'punish' Britain and NATO allies with audit for Iran war 'failures' Read more: Netanyahu pushes for Israel-Lebanon talks as Iran warns 'finger on trigger'

Trump accuses 'dishonorable' Iran of breaching fragile ceasefire over Strait of Hormuz restrictions. Picture: Truth Social

The two-week ceasefire, agreed on Tuesday evening, saw the US suspend attacks on Iran, but it was reliant on the Strait of Hormuz being opened by Iran for the same period. It had already been thrown into doubt after Israel continued its bombardment of Lebanon, stating that the ceasefire didn't apply to its conflict with its neighbour. Israeli attacks on the Hezbollah militant group made Wednesday the deadliest day in Lebanon since the conflict started, amid disagreement over whether the country was included in the ceasefire. Tehran closed the key oil shipping channel, the Strait of Hormuz, again in response to the Israeli strikes. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly instructed officials to open direct talks with Lebanon over Hezbollah disarmament.

Riot policemen line up along a road near the expected venue of the US-Iran talks in the Red Zone area of Islamabad on April 10, 2026. Picture: Aamir QURESHI / AFP via Getty Images