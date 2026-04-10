President Donald Trump has accused Iran of breaching the fragile ceasefire by restricting oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US President took to social media on Thursday evening to lambast Iran, saying they're doing "a very poor job" of allowing oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement shared on Iranian state TV, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said his country "will take management of the Strait of Hormuz into a new phase".

Mr Trump went on to say that "this is not the agreement we have".

He wrote on Truth Social: "Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz.

"That is not the agreement we have."

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