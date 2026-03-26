It comes after Washington’s ambassador to the UK said it would be a “big mistake” to cancel the King’s planned visit.

King Charles III (L) prepares to bid farewell to US President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle on day three of the President's state visit to the UK. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has denied that tensions with the UK over its stance on the Iran war could affect the King's US visit.

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There have been calls for the historic royal trip to be scrapped or delayed because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. But the US president today dismissed these calls, saying the King will visit the United States “very soon.” Speaking to reporters at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, he said: “He’s going to be here very soon, as you know, we’re going to have a state dinner. Read more: The Week in Pictures: President Trump breaks a record, and King Charles takes aim

President Trump Meets With His Cabinet At The White House. Picture: Getty

“It’s going to be great.” He added: “He’s a friend of mine.” It comes after Washington’s ambassador to the UK said it would be a “big mistake” to cancel the King’s planned visit. Warren Stephens argued it would be wrong to call off the trip, which has not yet been officially announced. In a question-and-answer session after his speech to the British Chambers of Commerce conference in London on Thursday, Mr Stephens said: “I think that would be a very big mistake.” He said he could not confirm the visit, but added: “I think he will go and I think it will be a very meaningful trip for him.” The diplomat said US House Speaker Mike Johnson had made an offer for Charles to address both Houses of Congress while he was there. US President Donald Trump last week declared the visit was going ahead, saying the monarch was coming to see him “very shortly” and that he was “looking forward” to it. The overseas tour has yet to be officially announced, but the King and Queen are expected to visit Washington and New York in April to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence. Downing Street declined to set out when the visit might happen, with the Prime Minister’s official spokesman telling reporters: “We’re just not going to comment on something that hasn’t yet been confirmed.”

King Charles III and US President Donald Trump inspect the Guard of Honour during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump has lashed out at the UK’s response to US calls for support in the Iran conflict and repeatedly criticised Sir Keir Starmer as “no Winston Churchill”. Asked about the jibe against the Prime Minister, Mr Stephens said: “Well, that’s a pretty tough comparison for anyone.” Despite concerns that the special relationship has broken down, the ambassador struck an optimistic tone about the two nations’ ties. Asked whether the UK’s reluctance to support the military action in the Middle East was holding back its trade relationship with America, he said: “I’m unaware of anything that’s being held back because of that. “When I got in this position, the depth of the ties between the US intelligence community and the British intelligence community, and our militaries, is frankly astounding. And those two things, in addition to the businesses here, make the relationship unbreakable. “While there has not been any direct engagement by the UK or any Nato country militarily other than defensive, the intelligence has been vital and very useful to the United States and Israel, I’m sure.” Mr Trump’s representative in the UK also appeared to acknowledge the destabilising effects of the Iran war on global markets.