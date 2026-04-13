Asked how long he would give Tehran's negotiators to return to peace talks, he responded: "I don't care if they come back or not. If they don't come back, I'm fine."

The UK will not be involved in Trump’s blockade of Strait of Hormuz, it is understood. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has insisted he 'doesn't care' if Iran returns to the negotiating table after peace talks in Pakistan collapsed over the weekend - as the US prepares to begin its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Trump had threatened to stop tankers from entering or leaving the key oil and gas shipping lane from Monday, with the US Navy preparing to blockade the trade route in order to secure fuel shipments. After US-Iranian peace talks in Pakistan ended without a deal on Saturday, Trump was seen to hit out Iran for failing to release its grip on the strait after Tehran failed to give up its nuclear ambitions. It comes after after the government insisted the UK will not be involved in the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, despite Number 10 restating its "support freedom of navigation". Speaking at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland ahead of a US blockade ahead of the blockade, which is poised to take effect from 3pm UK time, Trump said "Iran will not have a nuclear weapon... they still want it, and they made that clear the other night." Read more: Starmer 'deserves credit' for handling of Iran war but must do more to help Britons with rising costs, says Sir Ed Davey Read more: UK will not be involved in Trump’s blockade of Strait of Hormuz - as peace talks in Pakistan end without a deal Asked how long he would give Tehran's negotiators to return to peace talks, he responded: "I don't care if they come back or not. If they don't come back, I'm fine. "Their military is gone and their missiles are largely depleted," he added. "The manufacturing capability for missiles and drones is largely defeated."

President Donald Trump waves to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival at the White House, Sunday, April 12, 2026. Picture: Alamy

It comes as energy prices continue to soar after fuel shipments through the vital shipping lane were halted, with Iran imposing huge tolls on ships travelling through the trade route in recent days. He wrote on his Truth Social platform that the US military would start “blockading any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz”. He said the US navy would also “seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas”. Mr Trump added, without elaborating: “Other Countries will be involved with this Blockade.” But Britain will not play a part in the move, the Press Association understands.

Trump took to TruthSocial to share his thoughts . Picture: TruthSocial

A Government spokesperson said: “We continue to support freedom of navigation and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is urgently needed to support the global economy and the cost of living back home. “The Strait of Hormuz must not be subject to tolling. “We are urgently working with France and other partners to put together a wide coalition to protect freedom of navigation.” Sir Keir Starmer has previously said “as many partners as possible” must be involved in coming up with a “viable plan” to reopen the maritime pinch point, pointing to the UK’s role in hosting talks on the issue with a coalition of countries.

The Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Getty

The third such meeting convened by Britain is set to take place this week, following a virtual meeting of more than 40 nations chaired by the Foreign Secretary and a gathering of allied military officers. The Prime Minister said UK mine hunting systems were already in the region. Sir Keir – who faced fresh personal criticism from the US president – earlier on Sunday urged the US and Iran “to find a way through” after their 21-hour negotiations in Islamabad collapsed, casting uncertainty over the shaky two-week truce. In a readout of the Prime Minister’s call with the Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “They discussed the peace talks held in Pakistan over the weekend and urged both sides to find a way through. “It was vital there was a continuation of the ceasefire, and that all parties avoided any further escalation, the leaders agreed.”

Mr Trump meanwhile continued to pour scorn on Nato and the UK over their refusal to support offensive operations against Iran, calling the defensive alliance “shameful”. The Republican leader again compared Sir Keir to Neville Chamberlain, whose premiership was defined by his 1930s appeasement of Nazi Germany. Mr Trump told Fox News: “He made a public statement that ‘we will send equipment after the war is over’, that’s a Neville Chamberlain statement.” The president said talks in Pakistan involving US vice-pPresident JD Vance “went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, nuclear, was not”.