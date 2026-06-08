The US opened fire on a tanker in Gulf of Oman which is claimed "violating" the naval blockade, US Central Command confirmed.

President Trump said the conflict resolution between Israel and Iran is "all working out very well". Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Donald Trump has said he doesn’t think Israel will go back to war with Iran.

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Iran has threatened to attack Israel if southern Lebanon is struck. Picture: Getty

This came after the US struck a tanker in the Gulf of Oman "violating" the naval blockade, according to US Central Command. The US opened fire on the Palau-flagged M/T Marivex "as it transited international waters in the Gulf of Oman toward Iran", the command said in a statement on X. The US initiated a blockade after Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's oil travels, after the war began in February. The latest strikes threaten to drag the wider region into further conflict. Since last night, Iran has launched three missile strikes at Israel, prompting Israel to target military sites in Tehran in response.

The Israeli PM was urged by the President Donald Trump to cease hostilities in southern Lebanon. Picture: Getty

Iran warned this attack signified the "beginning of a full week of continuous strikes", with Tehran’s joint military command confirming that the strikes had finished, and Israel should "learn a lesson". Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the "struggle" against both Iran and Hezbollah remains ongoing and has threatened to act if they are struck again. US President Donald Trump has urged the two sides to stop "shooting" in a post to Truth Social and told US media that he was "not happy" about Iran’s attacks. Tehran’s threats are ongoing, claiming that the region will become "hell" for both Israel and the US if they make "another mistake".

The Strait of Hormuz, where one-fifth of the world's oil passes through, has been at the epicentre of the conflict. Picture: Getty

Israel has insisted it will act in "self-defence” and has warned residents living in a city in southern Lebanon to evacuate. Iran has warned it will attack if Lebanon is struck. Israel's Prime Minister previously announced that the "fire is contained" in a televised address after a previous announcement from Tehran that the country would stop attacks on Israel. This followed hostilities from both sides after Israel's Defence Forces launched strikes on southern Lebanon, leading to calls from US President Donald Trump for both sides to stop "shooting". Images emerging from both nations show the extent of the damage following the missile attacks, with a senior Israeli official insisting that if Hezbollah attacks Israeli towns, the IDF will retaliate with attacks on southern Beirut.

Trump demands Israel and Iran 'stop shooting' after nations exchange missiles. Picture: Truth Social

It comes as Iran's president insisted: "We've neither abandoned the field nor the negotiating table". The pause in airstrikes comes after Donald Trump ordered Israel and Iran to 'immediately stop 'shooting' after missile strikes shook both nations overnight. In a post on Truth Social, the US president says Israel and Iran "must immediately stop 'shooting'". It comes as Sir Keir Starmer said it was “really important that all parties get back to a ceasefire” in the Middle East after Iran and Israel exchanged missile attacks and air strikes. The warning from Trump came after Israel launched 'retaliatory' airstrikes against Iran early on Monday, despite earlier calls for restraint from US President Donald Trump and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. Sir Keir Starmer insisted he was "deeply concerned" by the "huge impact" of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Iranian missiles seen over Hebron sky following attack on Israel. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister said: “I am deeply concerned about the resumption of violence. It is really important that all parties get back to a ceasefire. “There are serious negotiations going on, towards a lasting peace. It’s really important that we give them ever chance of success because this conflict is already having a huge impact across the world, including here in the United Kingdom. “So I say to all parties, we all have a responsibility to get back to that ceasefire and it’s really important we’re very clear about that.” On Monday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had struck military targets “belonging to the Iranian terror regime” after Iran had earlier launched missiles against Israel.

Smoke rises from the Israeli settlement of Itamar in the West Bank, near Nablus, after missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel. Picture: Alamy