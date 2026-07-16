The US President is claiming $10bn (£7.5bn) in damages

President Trump speaking at a War College event this week. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has dropped part of his lawsuit against the BBC after the broadcaster allegedly defamed him in a Panorama documentary.

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Court documents allege the BBC's edit harmed "the value of his brand, properties, and businesses". The BBC's lawyers argued earlier this year that the case should be thrown out of the Southern District of Florida court because there was no evidence that the programme, called Trump: A Second Chance?, was viewed in the US. However, Floriday District Judge Roy Altman ordered that a two-week trial be set for February 15 2027. The order, made in stated: "This matter is set for trial during the Court's two-week trial calendar beginning February 15, 2027.

President Donald Trump arrives at the United States Army War College. Picture: Alamy