Trump drops part of BBC lawsuit after Panorama edit
The US President is claiming $10bn (£7.5bn) in damages
Donald Trump has dropped part of his lawsuit against the BBC after the broadcaster allegedly defamed him in a Panorama documentary.
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The US President has dismissed the defamation allegations he made against BBC Studios Distribution Limited and BBC Studios Productions Limited, only dropping his claims against its commercial and production branches, and his lawsuit against the broadcaster remains.
He is demanding $10bn (£7.5bn) in damages, accusing the BBC of defamation after the BBC's Panorama doctored footage of one of his speeches.
The way the speech was edited made it appear he directed supporters to storm the US Capitol.
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Court documents allege the BBC's edit harmed "the value of his brand, properties, and businesses".
The BBC's lawyers argued earlier this year that the case should be thrown out of the Southern District of Florida court because there was no evidence that the programme, called Trump: A Second Chance?, was viewed in the US.
However, Floriday District Judge Roy Altman ordered that a two-week trial be set for February 15 2027.
The order, made in stated: "This matter is set for trial during the Court's two-week trial calendar beginning February 15, 2027.
"Counsel for all parties shall also appear at a calendar call at 1:45 p.m. on February 9, 2027.
"Unless instructed otherwise by subsequent order, the trial and all other proceedings in this case shall be conducted in Courtroom 12-4 at the Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. U.S. Courthouse, 400 N. Miami Avenue, Miami, Florida 33128."
On Thursday, a court document read: “All claims in this action asserted against the Studios Defendants are hereby dismissed with prejudice, with each party to bear its own costs and attorney’s fees.
"President Trump shall continue prosecuting his causes of action against Defendant British Broadcasting Corporation."