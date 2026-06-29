President Donald Trump's bid to overturn a $5 million verdict in favor of E. Jean Carroll has been rejected by the US Supreme Court.

The court declined on Monday to hear the president's appeal after a jury found him liable for sexually abusing the former magazine columnist and then defaming her.

Justices turned away Trump's appeal after a lower court upheld the 2023 jury verdict and rejected his arguments that the trial was unfair because the judge impermissibly let jurors hear evidence of his alleged past sexual misconduct.

Trump has been battling Carroll, a former advice columnist for Elle magazine, ever since she published an excerpt from her memoir in 2019 in which she alleged that Trump had raped her in around 1996 in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan.

He denied Carroll's claims and alleged that she lied about the accusations both in 2019 while he was still serving his first term as president, and again in 2022 when he was out of office.

The President's Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation targeting Carroll, as it has against several other adversaries of the Republican president.

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