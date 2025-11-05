The Democrats celebrated multiple victories overnight

President Trump Addresses America Business Forum In Miami. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has conceded election day was "not good for Republicans' as the Democrats celebrated a number of victories across the country overnight.

The admission comes after Zohran Mamdani won the race to become mayor of New York City, beating former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. Mamdani, 34, will become the city's youngest mayor in more than a century when he takes office in January. The Democrats also won governor races in Virginia and New Jersey, the only states electing new chief executives this year. Read more: Caller Hannah says that ‘not even’ Mamdani’s election would take Trump’s heat off Sadiq Khan Read more: New York's new state of mind: Zohran Mamdani's victory shows fresh politics is on the way

Zohran Mamdani addressed Mr Trump head-on in his victory speech. Picture: Alamy

They also swept a trio of state Supreme Court contests in swing-state Pennsylvania and ballot measures from Colorado to Maine. Reacting to the developments on Wednesday, President Trump said: "It was, you know, not expected to be a victory. "It was very Democrat areas, but I don't think it was good for Republicans. I don't think it was good I'm not sure it was good for anybody." He previously took to social media in the wake of Mamdani's victory, writing: "…AND SO IT BEGINS!" Mamdani, who will also become New York City's first Muslim mayor, addressed the leader of the country head-on in his victory speech. He said: "New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and as of tonight, led by an immigrant. "If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him."

Zohran Mamdani celebrates his mayoral victory. Picture: Getty