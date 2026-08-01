Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed as Elvis Presley, sporting a rhinestone-studded USA jumpsuit and sweeping quiff in a rapid-fire burst of posts on Truth Social.

The US president also posted an apparent AI image of himself standing alongside a large grey alien at what appears to be Area 51.

Other images included a map depicting Venezuela covered by the US flag and an image showing Trump’s face looming over Greenland.

Trump shared 32 posts in the space of an hour, including imagery that appeared to revive his long-running claims over Greenland and Venezuela.

He also shared a picture of a USA flag over the South American country as well as an image which depicts him looking over a mountain towards part of the semi-autonomous Danish territory.