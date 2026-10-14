The US President was also seen to post AI-generated content of lions attacking zoo visitors in the wake of the tragic incident at a Yorksire zoo

President Donald Trump shared the footage - as the family of the victim issued a plea not to share the "distressing" video. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has been slammed online for sharing a video of a man who died after being attacked by a tiger at a Yorkshire zoo despite his family's pleas.

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William Chapman, 23, died after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene. On Tuesday, the family of Mr Chapman urged the public not to publish or share footage of the 23-year-old's final moments in the wake of his death, describing how online posts had left them in "severe distress at an exceptionally vulnerable time". However, hours earlier, the US President was seen to repost the very same video to his Truth Social account, with the caption: "Don’t ever mess with nature! President DJT". A subsequent post by Trump also included an AI-generated compilation video of lions in various zoo environments attacking zookeepers and visitors. Read more: Man mauled to death by tiger at Yorkshire zoo 'suffered from significant mental illness' - as family pay tribute Read more: Yorkshire Wildlife Park to remain closed for fourth day after fatal tiger attack

Trump was criticised for sharing the footage - later sharing further AI generated compilation videos of lions attacking humans. Picture: Truth Social

On Tuesday, Mr Chapman's family revealed that the 23-year-old had “suffered from significant mental illness over a number of years”. In the wake of Trump's posts, shocked social media users were seen to widely condemn the videos, with one user writing: "He died 2 days ago. His name is William Chapman. His family has just issued a statement saying these videos are causing them extreme distress. Please delete." Another user was seen to write: "WTF is wrong with you?! That is sickening. What kind of President posts this? Oh .. the same one that wants to live stream a public execution. You are mentally ill. A third user commented: "The family haven't even buried their son and this diseased piece of sh*t is posting this on social media. It will be a long time before the world forgives the sc*m who voted this b****rd in again." Another added: "This administration gets more and more vulgar and obscene with every passing day." Describing their son as a “bright, warm and engaging young man”, his family paid tribute to the 23-year-old who had visited the zoo alone. "We ask people to stop doing this," they said in a statement.

William Chapman died after entering the enclosure. Picture: Instagram