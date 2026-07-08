US strikes hit ‘over 80’ Iranian targets, with Iran responding, striking US military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait

President Trump said “They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people and they’re vicious, violent people. And if they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it.". Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has said the US ceasefire deal with Iran is effectively 'over', as he addressed the media at the Nato summit in Ankara on Wednesday.

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Donald Trump was asked by reporters at the Nato summit in Ankara about the state of the ceasefire deal in the wake of overnight strikes, with the US leader insisting the ceasefire deal is effectively over. "It's a very interesting question. To me, I think it's over," the US President told reporters ahead of discussions with world leaders at the Nato summit. "I don't want to deal with them anymore," the US president continued, before referring to members of the Iranian regime as "sick people". He told the media: “I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them any more. They’re scum. You know what scum is? They’re scum. “They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people and they’re vicious, violent people. And if they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it. Read more: Donald Trump says US could pull troops from Europe as he slams Nato over Greenland dispute Read more: US resumes 'powerful' strikes on Iran after accusing regime of attacks on three vessels in Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump, center, speaks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a meeting at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. Picture: Alamy

"As far as I'm concerned, it's over. I'll speak to our negotiators; they want to negotiate. As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them." Trump's comments come after the US has conducted a series of strikes on Iran after ships were targeted in the Strait of Hormuz overnight. On Wednesday, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte described the US military action as "absolutely necessary". The latest wave of US attacks, which began at 10pm GMT, come after a license allowing Tehran to sell oil was revoked, after three tankers were struck by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command said in a post on X on Tuesday, adding that the strikes were in response to what it said were Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The exchange of fire has put fresh pressure on an already fragile ceasefire with Tehran. Following the strikes, Iran's chief negotiator accused the US of a "major" violation of the peace deal.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian signing a memorandum of understanding in Tehran on June 18, 2026. Picture: Alamy

Described as "powerful" strikes targeting sites in the south of Iran, the latest assault comes as Donald Trump arrived in Turkey for the Nato summit. Explosions were reported in the port city of Sirik, Qeshm Island and Bandar Abbas, but media provided no immediate details on the cause of the blasts or any casualties or damage. Overnight, US forces claimed they launched “over 80” strikes on Iranian targets in response to Iran’s targeting of tankers, with the strategic waterway remaining a flashpoint in the fragile truce. "When you have a ceasefire and Iran is basically violating the ceasefire, I think it is totally crucial that the U.S. forcefully react," Rutte told reporters before a summit of NATO leaders in Ankara.

US President Donald Trump with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during an arrival ceremony at the Bestepe Presidential Compound in Ankara. Picture: Alamy

As part of the summit, European leaders will aim to convince Donald Trump to re-commit to the military alliance. It comes after the U.S. president revived his disputes with them over the Iran war and Greenland. In a statement on X early on Wednesday, the American military said: “U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed a new round of offensive strikes against Iran, July 7, hitting over 80 targets with precision munitions as an immediate response to Iran’s latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Thousands gathered at Tehran's Grand Musalla, as funeral rites began for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family in Tehran, Iran on Saturday on July 4. Picture: Alamy