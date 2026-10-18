Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel’s election later this month, calling the prime minister a “great warrior” and urging voters to return him to office.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, the US president said Mr Netanyahu had been a key ally in confronting Iran, which Trump described as a shared threat to Israel and the United States.

He claimed Tehran had been “systematically destroyed” militarily and financially, while warning the US could “finish the job” unless Iran changed course rapidly.

Trump wrote: “If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so.”

He praised Mr Netanyahu as “Strong, Brave, and Brilliant” in the face of political opposition, saying the Israeli leader had become stronger under pressure rather than “wilted”.

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