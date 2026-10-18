Trump endorses Netanyahu ahead of Israeli election - dubbing him 'great warrior prime minister'
Israel is due to hold a national election on 27 October - its first since Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack
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Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel’s election later this month, calling the prime minister a “great warrior” and urging voters to return him to office.
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In a lengthy Truth Social post, the US president said Mr Netanyahu had been a key ally in confronting Iran, which Trump described as a shared threat to Israel and the United States.
He claimed Tehran had been “systematically destroyed” militarily and financially, while warning the US could “finish the job” unless Iran changed course rapidly.
Trump wrote: “If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so.”
He praised Mr Netanyahu as “Strong, Brave, and Brilliant” in the face of political opposition, saying the Israeli leader had become stronger under pressure rather than “wilted”.
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תודה לך הנשיא טראמפ על התמיכה האדירה והעבודה המשותפת.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 18, 2026
יחד נשלים את המשימה! pic.twitter.com/0D4h9hkL5o
Trump ended the message by offering his “Complete and Total Endorsement” for Netanyahu’s bid to remain prime minister.
Israel is due to hold a national election on 27 October - its first since Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack, which triggered the war in Gaza.
The Trump endorsement is not certain to give Netanyahu and his right-wing Likud party a boost in the October 27 national election, as Israeli public support for Trump has diminished amid Israeli-US disagreements over Iran.
Polls have suggested no candidate has a clear path to power.
Israel's prime minister is chosen through coalition-building in parliament rather than by direct popular vote.
The election could determine whether Netanyahu remains in power after one of the most consequential periods in Israel’s history, or is defeated by centrist rivals promising to usher in a new era.
Netanyahu promptly expressed his thanks to Trump on X, saying, "Together we will complete the mission!"
Trump has broken with longtime US tradition by endorsing candidates in elections in foreign countries, including Hungary, Colombia, Argentina, Japan and Honduras.