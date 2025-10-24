Donald Trump says he is ending "all trade negotiations" with Canada after a TV advert opposing US tariffs was aired in Ontario.

He wrote: "They only did this to interfere with the decision of the US Supreme Court, and other courts.

The American president claimed the advert, which featured former president Ronald Reagan, was factually incorrect, in a furious post on his Truth Social platform.

"TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A.

"Based on their egregious behaviour, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED."

The contested advert featured former Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs, arguing they cause job losses and trade wars.

Ontario's government has been accused of "using selective audio and video" without the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation's permission, which is now considering legal action.

Trade tensions between the neighbouring countries has been building for months, and Mr Trump's announcement is likely to inflame them further.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had held talks with the president to try and reach a deal earlier this month.