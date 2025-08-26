President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Keith Kellogg, said officials are “working very hard” to end the three-year war between Russia and Ukraine, though slow progress is fueling doubts about the chances of a peace settlement.

Speaking in Kyiv, Kellogg said that Washington is aiming to secure “security guarantees” to address Ukraine’s concerns over the risk of another future invasion by Russia. “That’s still a work in progress,” he noted after attending Ukraine’s annual National Prayer Breakfast alongside politicians, business leaders, and diplomats.

Last week, Trump announced he had initiated arrangements for direct peace talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, Moscow has signalled that such a summit is unlikely in the near future. Trump has said he will decide onthe next steps within two weeks if talks are not scheduled.

A steady stream of high-level visitors to Kyiv in recent days reflects both support for Ukraine and anxieties over the fragile U.S.-led peace drive. On Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged two billion Canadian dollars (£1.06 billion) in aid during a visit to Kyiv, while NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte travelled there on Friday.

Germany’s Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil arrived on Monday to discuss Berlin’s role in a potential peace process.

Meanwhile in Moscow, the Kremlin confirmed Putin spoke by phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, ahead of their planned meeting at next week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin, hosted by China.

Putin has been deepening ties with Iran, China, India, and North Korea, even as Western nations rally behind Ukraine.

In Kyiv, Klingbeil warned Zelensky that allies must prepare for the possibility that Putin will continue the war rather than compromise. He assured that Berlin “will continue to stand by Ukraine,” echoing comments from Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre earlier that day. Støre reaffirmed that Norway’s multibillion-dollar military and civilian support package will extend into next year, stressing that Ukraine is defending a fundamental European principle by rejecting Russia’s seizure of its territory.

Norway also pledged seven billion kroner (£514 million) toward air defence systems, co-funding two U.S.-made Patriot batteries with Germany and providing additional radar equipment.

Even as diplomacy inches forward, the conflict rages on. Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 104 strike and decoy drones overnight into Monday, targeting the country’s north and east. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.