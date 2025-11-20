The President signed the bill which has passed through the House and Senate despite his earlier opposition

Donald Trump has signed the bill approving the release of the Epstein Files. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has signed the bill approving the release of the Epstein Files.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On Truth Social, Trump wrote: Democrats have used the “Epstein” issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories. He added: "Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES! "As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively. Because of this request, the votes were almost unanimous in favor of passage." His signing of the bill makes the release of the files law - after votes to release the files passed through the House of Representatives and the Senate in recent days. Earlier on Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi suggested the files would be released within 30 days of the bill being signed. Read More: Andrew must testify before Congress, US lawmakers say after House votes to release Epstein files Read More: Melania Trump tells soldiers they will be replaced by AI robots in bizarre speech

His signing of the bill makes the release of the files law - after votes to release the files passed through the House of Representatives and the Senate in recent days. Picture: Alamy

Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Getty

The fight to make the so-called Epstein Files public has been overshadowing the Trump administration for months. Several high-profile Republicans broke with Trump in demanding all materials be made public before the President backed the release on Friday. The vote was called for after a discharge petition was backed by 218 lawmakers, including several rebel Republicans. Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has fallen out with Trump over her part in securing the document's release. Speaking before Tuesday's House vote, the firebrand Congresswoman wrote on X: "Today’s vote to finally force the release of the Epstein files is a major victory for the survivors who’ve waited decades for the truth. "I stood with them this morning, the survivors who told the FBI, told law enforcement, begged for help, and were ignored. "This vote should’ve been easy. Instead, the original four — Massie, Mace, Boebert, and myself — had to fight through months of intimidation just to get the discharge petition to 218 signatures. "Americans are done being lied to. These survivors deserve full transparency. Every document, every truth, every name. And if those names reach me, I will read them on the House floor."

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has fallen out with Trump over her part in securing the document's release. . Picture: Alamy

After the House voted to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Bill's author Representative Thomas Massie told reporters that "there's becoming a reckoning in Britain that needs to happen in the United States." Referencing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's loss of titles, Rep Massie added: "A prince lost his title, the ambassador to the United States lost his job. We need to see those same kind of consequences here," he said. The co-author of the Bill echoed Massie's sentiments. On the steps of Congress, Democratic Representative Ro Khanna said: "I do think that [former] Prince Andrew does need to come and testify at our oversight committee, and that can be bipartisan." She added: "I share [Massie's] view that the urgency that the British people have shown in getting justice needs to inspire an urgency here in America". Read More: Donald Trump shouts 'quiet piggy' at female reporter during Epstein questioning on Air Force One Read More: Donald Trump defends Saudi Crown Prince over Khashoggi killing, claiming MBS 'knew nothing'

Referencing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's loss of titles, Rep Massie added: "A prince lost his title, the ambassador to the United States lost his job. We need to see those same kind of consequences here," he said. Picture: Getty