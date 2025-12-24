It comes after the US Justice Department released some personal photographs, flight logs and Epstein's contact book

Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump photo release by House Oversight Committee Image. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump is being urged to release the 700,000 remaining Epstein files being held by the US Department of Justice.

The White House has been accused of breaking the law by failing to meet the deadline to publish all of its documents relating to the scandal. Democratic Senate minority leader chuck Schumer said the process has so far been "full of s***" and accused the department of becoming "Trump's shill." The DoJ was legally obligated to make all files related to the investigation into Epstein public by midnight on December 19 following the passing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Read more: Epstein Files reveal email to Ghislaine 'from Balmoral' asking for 'inappropriate friends' Read more: Epstein ‘was afraid of returning to cell’, document dump reveals - as chilling details of sex offender's final days laid bare

Thousands of Epstein files released including personal photos, flight logs and contact book. Picture: Department of Justice

However, due to the scale of documents and the need to protect the identity of victims included in the documents, not all of the files have been released by the deadline. Mr Schumer said: "You're dribbling [the files] out, and you’re trying to be a cheerleader for Trump." Around 750,000 documents have been released so far but a further 700,000 remain, according to US news website Axios. It said a team of 200 people were working on redacting information in the files, meaning they could be published within the next week. It comes after the DoJ said its on X account on Tuesday that some of the information released online that morning contained "untrue and sensationalist" allegations about Mr Trump. It also said a letter purportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar, the convicted paedophile, in which Mr Trump was said to share "our love of young, nubile girls," was fake.

The FBI has confirmed this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar is FAKE. The fake letter was received by the jail, and flagged for the FBI at the time. The FBI made this conclusion based on the following facts:



-The writing does not appear to match Jeffrey… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025

In a tweet, the DoJ wrote: "The FBI has confirmed this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar is FAKE. The fake letter was received by the jail, and flagged for the FBI at the time." The department said the writing did not appear to match Epstein's, and that it was postmarked three days after his death out of Northern Virginia, when he was jailed in New York. It is also claimed that the return address did not list the jail where Epstein was held and "did not include his inmate number, which is required for outgoing mail."

Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Department of Justice