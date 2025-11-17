Just days ago, 20,000 documents relating to the Epstein case were released, including several emails by the sex offender that name Mr Trump specifically

Trump pictured with Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

President Donald Trump has called on House Republicans to vote to release the so-called Epstein files, a dramatic reversal after previously fighting the proposal.

The bill would force the Justice Department to release all files and communications related to Epstein, as well as any information about the investigation into his death in federal prison. Just days ago, 20,000 documents relating to the Epstein case were released, including several emails by the sex offender that name Mr Trump specifically. "There could be 100 or more" votes from Republicans, said representative Thomas Massie, among the lawmakers discussing the legislation on Sunday news show appearances. "I'm hoping to get a veto-proof majority on this legislation when it comes up for a vote." Mr Massie and Democratic representative Ro Khanna introduced a discharge petition in July to force a vote on their bill. That is a rarely successful tool that allows a majority of members to bypass House leadership and force a floor vote. Speaker Mike Johnson had panned the discharge petition effort and sent members home early for their August recess when the Republicans' legislative agenda was upended in the clamouring for an Epstein vote. Democrats also contend the seating of representative Adelita Grijalva was stalled to delay her becoming the 218th member to sign the petition and gain the threshold needed to force a vote. She became the 218th signature moments after taking the oath of office last week.

President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Palm Beach. Picture: Getty