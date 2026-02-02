The US President hit out at the joke, writing: "The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable!"

President Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Donald Trump threatened to sue Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah after he cracked a joke suggesting Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein's island.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The president attacked Noah for saying Trump wants Greenland because "with Epstein's island gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton." Trump unleashed on the "virtually unwatchable" ceremony on Truth Social early Monday morning. He said: "Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!" Trump added that while "I can't speak for Bill" he has "never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused being there, not even by the Fake News Media." Suggesting he may file a lawsuit against Noah for defamation, he said: "Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$." Read More: Bad Bunny demands 'ICE out' as Olivia Dean praises 'brave immigrant grandmother' during Grammy Awards Read More: 'Peer in his pants': Lord Mandelson resigns from Labour to 'avoid further embarrassment' over Epstein links

Trump's post on Truth Social. Picture: Truth Social

The South African comedian poked fun at both Trump and Clinton after they were both part of unsubstantiated allegations in a recent document dump of Epstein files from the Department of Justice. He said: "Song of the Year, that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein's island is gone, he needs a new one to hang new one to hang out with Bill Clinton."

Host Trevor Noah at the Grammy Awards. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about the star-studded crowd, which included Kendrick Lamar, Tyler The Creator, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, Noah said he felt like he was at Amazon boss Jeff Bezos's wedding "but with way more black people". It comes after artists protested against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) officers deployed in US cities on the red carpet. Singers Joni Mitchell and Kehlani, and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon were among the artists wearing "Ice out" and "Be Good" pins at the awards.

Bad Bunny accepts the award for album of the year. Picture: Alamy