The President played down suggestions he knew about the speech in which the First Lady denied claims Epstein introduced her to him

The President claimed he "didn't know anything" about Melania's address. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has claimed he had no prior knowledge of Melania's surprise White House address in which she said she "never had a relationship" with Jeffrey Epstein and he did not introduce her to her husband.

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The President told US outlet MS Now that he "didn't know anything about" the First Lady's statement up until she appeared on camera and the statement was broadcast live on US networks. Trump then added that "she didn't know" Epstein and then hung up the phone on the reporter. The claims come hours after Melania sent shockwaves through the White House in an unprecedented address in which she claimed she "never had a relationship" with Epstein, and that he did not introduce her to her husband. The US First Lady said fake images were circulating alleging she had a relationship with convicted late paedophile. She said on Thursday evening: "I am not Epstein’s victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump." Read more: Trump rages at former media allies as he bizarrely declares France's First Lady Brigitte Macron is not a man Read more: Netanyahu pushes for Israel-Lebanon talks as Iran warns 'finger on trigger'

Melania Trump claimed she "never had a relationship" with Jeffrey Epstein and he did not introduce her to her husband, Donald Trump, in an unprecedented White House speech. Picture: Getty

She went on to say she met her husband "by chance" at a party in New York city in 1998. She added: "The lies ​linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end ​today." Melania gave the surprise live statement from the Grand Foyer before she called for a congressional hearing for survivors. The First Lady's team were reportedly split on whether or not the address should have went ahead or not, according to CNN White House correspondent Kristen Holmes. She wrote: "Some White House officials were stunned by the timing of the First Lady's remarks, which sparked rumours that she was trying to get out ahead of something. "One official said there was disagreement among those close to Melania Trump as to whether or not to go through with the remarks, given that the story had died down.

First Lady Melania Trump’s Statement pic.twitter.com/juyoDgi2QR — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 10, 2026

"But stories linking the first lady to Epstein were still circulating online, and Melania Trump wanted to go on the record with a firm denial, the official said." Ms Holmes added that Melania has become increasingly frustrated by online discussion of her connection to Epstein. The speech added: "I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims, I was never involved in any capacity. "I was not a participant, was never on Epstein’s plane, and never visited his private island." She also claimed to the alleged links to the late sex offender were "defaming" her reputation. "My attorneys and I have fought these unfound and baseless lies with success and will continue to maintain my sound reputation without hesitation." She went on: "The first time I crossed paths with Epstein was in the year 2000 at an event Donald and I attended together.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at a party. Picture: Alamy

"At the time, I had never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings." She also denied knowing Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced financier's jailed associate and former girlfriend. She referenced a 2002 email between her and Maxwell released in the Epstein files, calling it nothing more than "casual correspondence" and a "polite reply". However, in response to the address, a joint statement released on behalf of Epstein's survivors accusing Melania Trump of "shifting the burden" of justice onto them. The letter read: "Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein have already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward, filing reports, and giving testimony. Asking more of them now is a deflection of responsibility, not justice."

Melania Trump arrives in the White House Cross Hall in Washington, DC, on April 9, 2026, ahead of a statement denying any links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his abuse. Picture: Getty