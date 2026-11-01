Trump was seeking at least $10 billion in damages after the news outlet reported that the President had sent a "bawdy" message to the paedophile

Donald and Melania Trump, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago in 2000. Picture: Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Donald Trump's second attempt to sue the Wall Street Journal has been dismissed by a US judge, ending his pursuit of a defamation lawsuit over the outlet's reporting of his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US President was seeking at least $10billion in damages after the news outlet reported that Trump had sent a "bawdy" message to the paedophile as part of his 50th birthday celebrations. Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell collected letters from Trump and dozens of his friends in 2003 to create a birthday album. Pages from the album were among documents reviewed by the US Department of Justice years ago, although it is unclear whether the Trump administration reviewed them. Read more: Police probe Andrew's Balmoral visits with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Read more: Whistleblower who exposed ties between Howard Lutnick and Jeffrey Epstein found dead

Judge ends Trump's attempts to sue Wall Street Journal over Epstein reporting. Picture: US Dept of Justice

On Saturday, a Florida judge dismissed Trump's initial lawsuit regarding the reporting back in April 'with prejudice'. The term 'with prejudice' in relation to a case under US law means that legal action is permanently closed and cannot be refiled. The President had tried to argue that an image at the heart of the story was fake. The drawing shows the outline of a naked woman, hand-drawn with a marker, with Trump's signature at the bottom in an attempt to mimic pubic hair. The letter states: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.” The Wall Street Journal asked the judge to dismiss the claim, arguing the story was accurate and did not meet the threshold for defamation. The April decision paved the way for Trump to revise and resubmit his claim, which he did, before it was again thrown out.

This time, with no option to bring it before the court again. The US District Court for the Southern District of Florida held that Trump again did not show actual malice, a requirement for a public figure's defamation claim. "As with his first attempt, he has failed," Judge Darrin P. Gayles wrote. Gayles highlighted the paper's "thoughtful and detailed investigation" and reporters' efforts to seek comment from Trump and other officials before publishing the article. "Grasping at straws, the Amended Complaint attempts to manufacture flaws with the investigation," Gayles wrote. Trump's lawyers argued that the story should have been dropped after he denied involvement with Epstein. "That is not what the actual malice standard requires and runs afoul of the First Amendment," Gayles wrote.

Portrait of American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida on February 22, 1997. Picture: Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty