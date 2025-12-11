Donald Trump is allegedly attempting to persuade four countries to quit the European Union as part of his plan to “Make Europe Great Again.”

These countries would be the US, China, India, Japan and Russia.

The plans, leaked by US defence website Defense One, also suggest the US is attempting to create a new elite of five “Core” countries, known as the C5, to replace the G7.

According to a leaked version of the Trump administration’s US national security strategy, the White House is planning to call on Austria, Hungary, Italy and Poland to quit the EU.

Elsewhere in the leaked documents, US officials warned of “civilisational erasure” in Europe, caused by mass immigration and multiculturalism.

The White House claims the documents are false.

However, this alleged leak comes just days after Mr Trump launched his most scathing attack on European leaders to date, branding them “weak.”

“I think they are weak,” Mr Trump told POLITICO.

“But I also think that they want to be so politically correct.”

“I think they don’t know what to do. Europe doesn’t know what to do.”

The US President accused European leaders of “talking too much” and failing to deliver on the war in Ukraine, as he demanded Volodymyr Zelenskyy “get his act together.”

“Frankly, it wouldn’t have happened if I had been president—and it didn’t happen during my four years in office,” he said, echoing a point he has made on numerous occasions.

“I think if I weren’t president, we would have had World War III.”

He said Russia was in a “much better” position than Ukraine, as he accused Mr Zelenskyy of using the war to prevent elections taking place in Ukraine.