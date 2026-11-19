Trump appears to fall asleep as Xi addresses Apec summit moments before historic meeting with Putin
The US President seemingly nodded off shortly before the unprecedented trilateral meeting.
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Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep moments before meeting Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at a key summit.
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The 81-year-old US President seemingly nodded off as he prepared to meet with the Chinese and Russian leaders.
The short video was taken on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) summit in Shenzen, where the world’s most powerful men will meet for their first trilateral meeting.
In the clip, Trump is seen behind a desk with his eyes shut while Xi speaks in Chinese.
Putin could be seen watching on as Xi spoke while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney scribbled down notes.
It came moments before the historic meeting kicked off.
Read more: Presidents Trump, Xi and Putin begin historic meeting in Chinese city of Shenzhen
Read more: Trump, Xi and Putin set to hold historic meeting on summit sidelines
川普跑到APEC会议上呼呼大睡👍 https://t.co/BEdyTQIG4X— 猫神 (@maoshen) November 19, 2026
The trio are expected to discuss issues including the Iran war, the Strait of Hormuz blockade, the Ukraine war, and AI, among other topics.
Although the three-way gathering is unprecedented, Xi has met with Trump three times since last October and more than 40 times with Putin.
Trump and Putin have also met on several occasions, including the Russian president's visit to Alaska in 2025.
In an address to the summit, Putin said that partnership, rather than isolation, was necessary in what he claimed was fragmented global economy, with military-political risks.
"I therefore expect big potential benefit from the upcoming trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States, which is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Putin said.
The Russian President claimed that APEC provided a chance for a constructive exchange of views.
Trump's trip to Asia is his first since his Republican Party's defeat in midterm elections, while allegations involving an affair between Nvidia founder Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy add to the tension.
Beijing's foreign ministry slammed the spy claims as a "smear against China"- placing further strain on an already fragile relationship.
The talks have been met with concern from President Zelensky, who warned that the summit could be a “new Yalta” - referring to the historic 1945 meeting between US, British and Soviet leaders that led to Russia establishing spheres of influence over vast stretches of eastern Europe.
Ukraine has urged Trump and Xi to use the opportunity to strongarm Putin into agreeing to a peace deal.
The trio are expected to discuss issues including the Iran war, the Strait of Hormuz blockade, the Ukraine war, and AI, among other topics.
Although the three-way gathering is unprecedented, Xi has met with Trump three times since last October and more than 40 times with Putin.
Trump and Putin have also met on several occasions, including the Russian president's visit to Alaska in 2025.
In an address to the summit, Putin said that partnership, rather than isolation, was necessary in what he claimed was fragmented global economy, with military-political risks.
"I therefore expect big potential benefit from the upcoming trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States, which is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Putin said.
The Russian President claimed that APEC provided a chance for a constructive exchange of views.
Trump's trip to Asia is his first since his Republican Party's defeat in midterm elections, while allegations involving an affair between Nvidia founder Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy add to the tension.
Beijing's foreign ministry slammed the spy claims as a "smear against China"- placing further strain on an already fragile relationship.
The talks have been met with concern from President Zelensky, who warned that the summit could be a “new Yalta” - referring to the historic 1945 meeting between US, British and Soviet leaders that led to Russia establishing spheres of influence over vast stretches of eastern Europe.
Ukraine has urged Trump and Xi to use the opportunity to strongarm Putin into agreeing to a peace deal.