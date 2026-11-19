The US President seemingly nodded off shortly before the unprecedented trilateral meeting.

Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep as Xi Jinping spoke at the Apec summit. Picture: X

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep moments before meeting Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at a key summit.

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The 81-year-old US President seemingly nodded off as he prepared to meet with the Chinese and Russian leaders. The short video was taken on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) summit in Shenzen, where the world’s most powerful men will meet for their first trilateral meeting. In the clip, Trump is seen behind a desk with his eyes shut while Xi speaks in Chinese. Putin could be seen watching on as Xi spoke while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney scribbled down notes. It came moments before the historic meeting kicked off. Read more: Presidents Trump, Xi and Putin begin historic meeting in Chinese city of Shenzhen Read more: Trump, Xi and Putin set to hold historic meeting on summit sidelines

The trio are expected to discuss issues including the Iran war, the Strait of Hormuz blockade, the Ukraine war, and AI, among other topics. Although the three-way gathering is unprecedented, Xi has met with Trump three times since last October and more than 40 times with Putin. Trump and Putin have also met on several occasions, including the Russian president's visit to Alaska in 2025. In an address to the summit, Putin said that partnership, rather than isolation, was necessary in what he claimed was fragmented ​global economy, with military-political risks. "I therefore expect big potential ​benefit from the upcoming trilateral meeting between the leaders of ‌Russia, China and the United States, which is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Putin said. The Russian President claimed that APEC provided a chance for a ​constructive exchange of views.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, back left, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney look on as President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin before the family photo at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy