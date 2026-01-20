Donald Trump has refused to say how far he will go to acquire Greenland as he told reporters 'you'll find out' about his plans for taking hold of the territory.

The President has lashed out at countries, including the UK, for insisting that Greenland's future should be decided by its residents and Denmark.

The question came amid a fracture in the relationship between Trump and European allies.

Despite the wide-ranging speech, the President told the gathered media that "you'll find out" about his resolve in gaining the territory he says is crucial for US national security.

After a lengthy speech at a White House press briefing to mark one year since his second inauguration, Mr Trump was asked directly about his commitment to taking over the territory.

Macron today warned Europe that the world was entering "a world without rules" while taking aim at "bullies" in an apparent dig at Trump.

In response, he said he gets along with the pair but warned they must "straighten out" their countries.

During the press conference, Mr Trump was asked about his relationship with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"And I think things are going to work out pretty well."

"I'm leaving tonight as you know for Davos, and we have a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland.

"We have a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland," Trump added before confirming he will fly to Davos for the World Economic Forum this evening.

Sir Keir Starmer has slammed Trump's pronouncements that European allies not supporting his bid to take control of Greenland would be hit with crippling tariffs on buying American goods.

The questions from reporters came after a long-winded speech from the President which lasted for more than two hours.

The President went on to tout "365 achievements in 365 days", before speaking at length about immigration, inflation and Joe Biden.

He then said as many as 10,000 people have been arrested in Minnesota since he came to power.

Moving on to tariffs, Trump hinted he wouldn't back down if the Supreme Court ordered him to end his levies on America's allies.

A decision on whether Trump's tariffs were legal is expected imminently from America's highest court.

"I don't know what the Supreme Court's going to do," he said.

"I think to me, it reads so plainly, couldn't be plainer. You're allowed to do a license - a tariff is probably less severe than what a license could be."

He continued: "I don't know where there's a case there, but we've taken in hundreds of billions of dollars and if we lose that case, it's possible we're going to have to do the best we can in paying it back.

"I don't know how that's going to be done very easily without hurting a lot of people, but we're waiting for that case anxiously.

"And we have tremendous national security because of tariffs, and tremendous income."

He went on to claim the US is the "hottest country in the world" and that "nobody has ever seen anything like it".

"I'm loving Venezuela," he added, weeks after kidnapping the country's dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Trump again claimed he has ended eight wars, which is demonstrably false.

He then claimed to have "done more for NATO than any other person alive or dead" as he repeated his concerns about the US's allies failing to pay their fair share in the alliance.

Taking aim at the United Nations, he suggested his so-called "Board of Peace" could replace the body.

He was also quizzed on if he had spoken to them since his social media post earlier today, seemingly a nod to his UK criticism of the Chagos Islands deal.

"No, I haven't [spoken to them], but I think I get along very well with them," Trump says.

"I mean, they always treat me well. They get a little bit rough when I'm not around, but when I'm around they treat me very nicely.

"And, you know, I like both of them."