Mark Epstein, 71, said there were "so many lies coming out" of the US President's mouth when it came to discussing the child sex offender

Mr Trump, who has always strenuously denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Epstein, claimed he had been "exonerated" in the Epstein Files. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Jeffery Epstein's brother has told LBC that Donald Trump was "good friends" with his paedophile brother and flew on his private plane "a lot".

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Mark Epstein, 71, said there were "so many lies coming out" of the US President's mouth when it came to discussing the child sex offender. Mr Trump, who has always strenuously denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Epstein, claimed he had been "exonerated" in the Epstein Files release at the start of this year and said he had never stepped foot in the disgraced financier's office. Read more: Epstein 'confessed to fathering secret child' in newly revealed documents Read more: Andrew, Mandelson and Epstein pictured together for first time in newly unearthed photo

'Donald Trump is full of s***!'



Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark, tells @TomSwarbrick1 that the US President is 'lying' about his 'extremely close' relationship with the notorious paedophile. pic.twitter.com/hEAogFlfhF — LBC (@LBC) March 13, 2026

But Mr Epstein dismissed this, telling LBC's Tom Swarbrick: "I couldn't believe he actually said that because so many people have testified and witnessed him in Jeffrey's office, especially in the early 1990s." He added that President Trump regularly flew on his brother's plane, a Boeing 727-100 aircraft with the nickname the "Lolita Express". The jet's name derives from Vladimir Nabokov's 1955 novel about a man's obsession with and victimisation of a 12-year-old girl. "Jeffrey used to tell me that he flew with Trump on his plane. Trump flew on Jeffrey's plane a lot," Mr Epstein said. "I was on the plane with both of them at one point back in 1999. I used to fly with Jeffrey back then." Asked what took place while he flew with both men, Mr Epstein added: "It was just the three of us talking. It was just normal conversation kind of stuff." He denied any women being on the flight. Jeffrey Epstein was found dead on August 19 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Guards at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City claimed to have found the 66-year-old unresponsive in his jail cell.

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead on August 19 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Picture: Alamy