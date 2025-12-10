Brits travelling to the US will have to undergo social media screening before being allowed to enter the country, under new proposals being considered by Donald Trump's administration.

The drastic move is the latest attempt by Trump to scrutinise foreign visitors - after an immigration freeze from 19 countries was announced last week.

According to a notice published in the country's federal register on Tuesday, all foreign tourists, which includes Brits travelling to the US for the 2026 World Cup, would need to provide their social media from the last five years.

At present, travellers from more than 40 countries - including Britain - can visit the US for up to 90 days without a visa, as long as they hold an electronic travel authorisation, known as an ESTA.

However, the proposed social-media requirement, put forward by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), would apply to all visitors, regardless of whether or not they need a visa.

Information from the review of social media review would then be used to decide whether a traveller is granted an ESTA.

It will be "mandatory" to hand over the information, and other details - including email addresses and telephone numbers used in the last five years.

Personal details of family members will also be required.

The proposed changes are open for public consultation for 60 days.

