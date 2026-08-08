The Senate voted 50-49 overnight following weeks of Republican infighting over his nomination

Acting Attorney General Blanche Holds Press Conference On Anti-Fraud Efforts. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Todd Blanche has been narrowly confirmed as US attorney general - placing a long-time ally at the head of the country’s top law enforcement department.

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The Senate voted 50-49 overnight following weeks of Republican infighting over his nomination. Two Republican senators, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, joined Democrats in voting against Mr Blanche. However, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy cast the decisive vote in his favour. Mr Blanche, who had served as acting attorney general since April, said he was “deeply honoured” by the president’s confidence in him. His confirmation was delayed by concerns over the handling of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents and a proposed $1.8bn (£1.3bn) “anti-weaponisation” fund. Read more: Trump hits out after US appeals court blocks his $400 million White House ballroom project Read more: Pentagon releases fresh tranche of UFO files

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gives brief remarks alongside his attorney Todd Blanche after the conclusion of his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in May 2024. Picture: Getty

Critics feared the scheme could compensate people prosecuted over the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot. Mr Blanche later pledged to step back from the proposal, although it remains unclear whether that commitment is binding. Senator Murkowski said she lacked confidence in Mr Blanche to “check the worst impulses of this administration”, while Ms Collins raised concerns over his role in settling Mr Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS. Mr Cassidy, who voted to convict Mr Trump in his second impeachment trial, said the choice was between Mr Blanche and another acting attorney general who may be less effective. Meanwhile, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer accused Senate Republicans of “handing Trump an excuse on a silver platter” to continue his “pervasive, breathtaking corruption” by confirming Todd Blanche as attorney general.

Senate Republicans have handed Trump an excuse on a silver platter to keep up his pervasive, breathtaking corruption.



If you want to wipe out corruption, you can’t have the president’s personal attorney as the Attorney General. You don’t need a PhD in political science to know… https://t.co/RDOZaTGFkH — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 8, 2026