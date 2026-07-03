The fair, formally known as the Great American State Fair, is being held on the National Mall as part of Freedom 250

The video showed the stage falling apart during dress rehearsals. Picture: X / Aaron Parnas

By Alice Padgett

Part of the main stage being built for Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 celebration collapsed during a rehearsal, with debris falling from above onto performing dancers.

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Footage shared on social media shows a group of dancers rehearsing on stage before stopping abruptly when part of the overhead structure appears to break away and crash down. According to posts shared online, no injuries were reported and the performers were able to move clear of the falling piece. The incident comes amid wider criticism of the multi-day event, with complaints over delays, organisation and low attendance. The fair, formally known as the Great American State Fair, is being held on the National Mall as part of Freedom 250, a task force created by the Trump administration to oversee celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. Read More: Trump claimed ‘foxes were getting fat from eating birds killed by windmills’ in first call with Starmer Read More: Violent protests erupt in Albania over luxury resort linked to Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner

The stage is falling apart at the rehearsal for Freedom 250's July 4th celebration. pic.twitter.com/bPbg94hp6X — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) July 2, 2026

Critics have accused the administration of turning the anniversary into a partisan event, while the programme has also faced disruption. Several acts, including Martina McBride and The Commodores, reportedly pulled out after saying they had not been told about the event’s political tone. A number of states led by Democratic governors also declined to take part in the state pavilion section, citing the cost and what they described as the partisan nature of the event. Since opening on June 24, visitors have described a heavily restricted National Mall with half-finished plywood structures, long security queues and large empty areas. Criticism has focused on the limited number of attractions, with reports describing a site centred around a 110-foot Ferris wheel and a reduced-scale triumphal arch replica despite significant federal spending. CNN reported that Trump became “livid” and “enraged” after being shown aerial photographs suggesting sparse attendance at the opening event.

People visit the Great American State Fair on the National Mall as temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38C). Picture: Getty

The broadcaster said White House staff then removed the aerial images from social media, while Trump later wrote on Truth Social that the fair was “packed to the brim” with “at least 45,000 people.” Reports have suggested officials are now concerned that empty areas could overshadow Trump’s main 4 July address, which is expected to feature flyovers, fireworks and military bands. To try to avoid that, organisers are said to be planning to issue tickets for the viewing area directly in front of the stage to ensure it appears full on camera.

President Trump's planned 'Triumphal Arch' at the Great American State Fair. Picture: Getty