Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on his NATO allies, claiming European troops “stayed off the front lines” in Afghanistan.

This latest barb came hours after NATO’s secretary general, Mark Rutte, delivered a swift reality check to the US President after he claimed his allies “would not be there for us” if America needed help. Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, Mr Trump said: “I've always said, will they be there if we ever needed them? “That's really the ultimate test, and I'm not sure of that. Read more: Barron Trump 'saved woman's life' by 'calling police as she was being beaten up' Read more: Trump backs down and drops tariff threat after 'framework of deal' struck with NATO over Greenland

“We've never needed them. “They'll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan ... and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the frontlines.” Mr Trump made similar comments when speaking in Davos on Wednesday, saying: 'I know them all very well. I’m not sure that they’d be there. I know we’d be there for them. I don’t know that they would be there for us.” These claims are demonstrably false, with Britain alone losing 457 troops fighting in Afghanistan. A further 2,000 Brits were wounded in action. France, Germany, Italy and Denmark also suffered heavy losses. In response to Mr Trump’s comments, NATO chief Rutte told him: “There’s one thing I heard you say yesterday and today. “You were not absolutely sure Europeans would come to the rescue of the US if you will be attacked. Let me tell you, they will and they did in Afghanistan.

“For every two Americans who paid the ultimate price, there was one soldier from another Nato country who did not come back to his family – from the Netherlands, from Denmark and particularly from other countries. “So you can be assured, absolutely, if ever the United States was under attack, your allies will be with you. “There is an absolute guarantee. I really want to tell you that because it pains me if you think it is not.” This latest row comes after Mr Trump walked back on his threats to slap the US’s NATO allies with fresh tariffs if they blocked his attempts to take Greenland. In a post on social media, the president confirmed he had formed a framework for a future deal for the Danish territory during crunch talks with NATO's leadership.

