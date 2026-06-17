U.S. President Donald Trump at the G7. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump told G7 leaders 'I'm the boss' on Wednesday, as he confirmed the US wouldn't be investing money in Iran as part of his 'breakthrough' peace deal.

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Speaking from Evian-les-Bains, France, the US President was also seen to confirm that any deal with Iran would not involve US investment in the nation. It comes as the US leader appeared to change his stance on the war in Ukraine after telling the media of a "very good" meeting with Zelenskyy and other G7 leaders. It was news that saw Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney remark: "There has been a change in position on ​the part of the United States and President Trump. "There is a position that is harder toward Russia and ⁠more realistic, in our view, of the situation on the ground of the war." Read more: Fury as England World Cup flags banned by killjoy Green council on 'Britain's most patriotic street' Read more: Russian warship 'reckless' to fire warning shots at British yacht says Starmer but insists nothing 'more sinister' at play

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Evian-les-Bains, France. Picture: Alamy

On Thursday, Sir Keir Starmer and G7 counterparts welcomed Donald Trump’s “breakthrough” deal with Iran and voiced support for a “robust and comprehensive” agreement to follow it. In a joint declaration, the leaders of the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada said: “We recognise the breakthrough and the opportunity that currently exist in the Middle East. They said the deal provides a “historic opportunity to prevent Iran from acquiring any nuclear weapon and tackling the threats related to its regional and ballistic activities” and that they are ready to contribute to implementing it. The group also backed the UK-French led effort to facilitate shipping through the key shipping lane, the Strait of Hormuz, and called for verification that all mines are removed.

But they said a follow-up agreement needed to be hammered out and flagged that further negotiation was needed on Iran’s nuclear programme. “We strongly support a robust and comprehensive diplomatic follow-on agreement to the Memorandum of Understanding secured by President Trump that can bring peace and security for all in the region. “We underline the need for the negotiation to this end to address the threats posed by Iran in the region and beyond and ensure that they never obtain a nuclear weapon. “We agree that such a negotiation would benefit from the contributions from relevant regional and international partners, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). “We reaffirm that Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon.”