Trump to 'suspend gas tax' for 'period of time' as costs continue to soar as a result of Iran war
The national average of gas prices hit $4.52 per gallon in the US on Monday, nearing its highest levels since 2022
President Trump has revealed he aims to suspend the federal gas tax in a bid to ease costs in America after energy prices were sent soaring amid the Middle East war.
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The conflict has led to gas prices almost doubling as a result of Iran effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz,
"I think it's a great idea," Trump said on Monday.
"We're going to take off the gas tax for a period of time, and when gas goes down, we'll let it phase back in," he told CBS News.
He later told reporters that the taxes would be suspended "until it's appropriate".
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According to AAA, gas prices hit a high of over $4.52 on Sunday and experts believe the prices will remain high as long as the Strait remains blocked.
However, suspending the excise taxes requires an act of Congress, and pausing it would cost the federal government about a half billion dollars every week.
Republican senator Josh Hawley, confirmed on X that he was introducing legislation, and Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Texas, said she would introduce a bill in the House of Representatives on the topic "in light of Trump’s recent remarks".
Luna wrote: "American families need this relief on gas prices.
"My office will be working directly with President Trump to ensure we deliver this win for the American people."
A cost reduction of 18.4 cents would lower the average gasoline cost by around four per cent and would bring the cost of a 12-gallon fill-up down by $2.21.