President Trump has revealed he aims to suspend the federal gas tax in a bid to ease costs in America after energy prices were sent soaring amid the Middle East war.

The conflict has led to gas prices almost doubling as a result of Iran effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz,

"I think it's a great idea," Trump said on Monday.

"We're going to take off the gas tax for a period of time, and when gas goes down, we'll let it phase back in," he told CBS News.

He later told reporters that the taxes would be suspended "until it's appropriate".

Read more: Iran ceasefire on 'life support' insists Trump as US President hits out at Tehran’s 'stupid' proposals

Read more: Man accused of attempted Trump assassination at White House correspondents' dinner pleads not guilty