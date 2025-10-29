Mr Netanyahu accused Hamas of a "violation" of the ceasefire by releasing the remains of a hostage already recovered by troops

Explosions and tank fire were heard in Gaza City and Deir al-Balah shortly after Israel announced plans to carry out the strikes. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Israeli forces have killed at least 90 people, including 24 children, in overnight air strikes on Gaza after Benjamin Netanyahu ordered "powerful" attacks on the territory.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Donald Trump said Mr Netanyahu launched the aerial assault because a soldier was “taken out" by Hamas militants, after the Israeli prime minister had earlier accused the group of breaching the terms on returning the bodies of deceased hostages. The US President stressed the attacks did not "jeopardise" the ceasefire deal he brokered last month, but warned that Hamas "has to behave", as Israel can "hit back" if their soldiers are targeted. Read more: UK deploys troops to Israel to 'help monitor Gaza ceasefire' after orders from Donald Trump Read more: Trump insists ceasefire still in place after deadly wave of Israeli strikes

At least two people have been killed in Gaza following fresh airstrikes by Israel after Benjamin Netanyahu ordered "powerful strikes" in response to "clear violations" of the ceasefire. Picture: Alamy

Donald Trump said Mr Netanyahu launched the aerial assault because a soldier was “taken out” by Hamas militants. Picture: Getty

Explosions and tank fire were heard in Gaza City and Deir al Balah shortly after Israel announced plans to carry out the strikes. Gaza's local health authorities, run by Hamas, report that at least 42 Palestinians were killed in central Gaza, while a further 31 and 18 were killed in northern Gaza and southern Gaza respectively. Israeli forces also reportedly raided three locations in the occupied West Bank and the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem, arresting 59 Palestinians.

Israeli attacks on Gaza continue. Picture: Getty

Many of those arrested have now been released from Israeli custody. The strikes were ordered by Mr Netanyahu because Hamas had handed over a coffin on Tuesday containing human remains that did not belong to one of the 13 deceased hostages still in Gaza. They belonged to Ofir Tzarfati, an Israeli hostage whose body had earlier been recovered from the Gaza Strip in a military operation. Mr Netanyahu's office said this was a "clear violation of the agreement by the Hamas terrorist organization". It went on to say that Mr Netanyahu would be holding discussions to determine next steps. A statement from his office said: "Following the security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military echelon to carry out powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip immediately."

The strikes were ordered by Netanyahu as he said that the remains of Ofir Tzarfati had been identified and returned by Hamas, but his remains had previously been brought back from the Gaza Strip in a military operation. Picture: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

US Vice President JD Vance has said that the ceasefire "is holding". He told reporters: "The ceasefire is holding. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t going to be little skirmishes here and there. "We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an [Israeli military] soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond, but I think the president’s peace is going to hold despite that." Hamas released all the living Israeli hostages after 738 days in captivity earlier in October as the ceasefire came into effect. The bodies of 13 hostages are thought to still be in Gaza. The first stage of the ceasefire deal, orchestrated by Donald Trump, saw 2,000 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for the Israeli captives, who were kidnapped on October 7, 2023.