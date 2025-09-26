It comes after delegates stormed out of Netanyahu's address at the UN

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn. Picture: ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

US President Donald Trump has said "we may have a deal" on Gaza shortly after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to UN delegates.

The president told reporters that he is close to a deal to end the war in Gaza and bring hostages home as he prepared to leave the White House to attend the Ryder Cup golf tournament in New York. "I think we have, maybe, a deal on Gaza," he said. "We're very close to a deal on Gaza and it's looking like we have a deal." He believes the deal will "get the hostages back" and "it's going to be a deal that will end the war". Read more: Delegates storm out ahead of Netanyahu's UN address as he accuses world leaders of 'appeasing evil' Read more: David Lammy describes situation in Gaza as 'indefensible' in United Nations address

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

It comes as Mr Netanyahu spoke for 40 minutes in front of delegates at the UN General Assembly in New York. Delegates from dozens of countries stormed out of the UN General Assembly as he began defending Israel's war in Gaza. The Israeli leader vowed his country would "finish the job" in Gaza as he accused world leaders of "appeasing evil" by criticising the military campaign. "Western leaders may have buckled under the pressure," he said. "And I guarantee you one thing: Israel won't." Responding to countries' recent decisions to recognise Palestinian statehood, Mr Netanyahu said: "Your disgraceful decision will encourage terrorism against Jews and against innocent people everywhere."