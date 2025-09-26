Donald Trump says 'we may have a deal' to end the war in Gaza in wake of Netanyahu UN address
It comes after delegates stormed out of Netanyahu's address at the UN
US President Donald Trump has said "we may have a deal" on Gaza shortly after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to UN delegates.
The president told reporters that he is close to a deal to end the war in Gaza and bring hostages home as he prepared to leave the White House to attend the Ryder Cup golf tournament in New York.
"I think we have, maybe, a deal on Gaza," he said.
"We're very close to a deal on Gaza and it's looking like we have a deal."
He believes the deal will "get the hostages back" and "it's going to be a deal that will end the war".
It comes as Mr Netanyahu spoke for 40 minutes in front of delegates at the UN General Assembly in New York.
Delegates from dozens of countries stormed out of the UN General Assembly as he began defending Israel's war in Gaza.
The Israeli leader vowed his country would "finish the job" in Gaza as he accused world leaders of "appeasing evil" by criticising the military campaign.
"Western leaders may have buckled under the pressure," he said. "And I guarantee you one thing: Israel won't."
Responding to countries' recent decisions to recognise Palestinian statehood, Mr Netanyahu said: "Your disgraceful decision will encourage terrorism against Jews and against innocent people everywhere."
During his speech, Mr Netanyahu broadcast a message directly to the people of Gaza and the remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas.
The message read: "Our brave heroes, this is Prime Minister Netanyahu speaking to you live from the United Nations.
"We have not forgotten you, not even for a second. The people of Israel are with you, we will not falter, and we will not rest until we bring all of you home."
In a direct message to Hamas, he said: "Free the hostages now.
"If you do, you will live.
"If you don't, Israel will hunt you down."