Ofer Cassif was hurled out of the Israeli parliament on Monday after unfurling a banner reading 'recognise Palestine'

By Jacob Paul

It is "twisted" to hail Donald Trump as a saviour for brokering a peace deal in Gaza as he was "complicit" in the bloodshed, an Israeli MP thrown out of Parliament during the US President's speech has told LBC.

The address came as all 20 living hostages were reunited with their families, with moving footage showing the emotional scenes as they embraced loved ones after 737 days in captivity. Ofer Cassif was one of two Members of Parliament hurled out of the Knesset on Monday after unfurling a banner reading ''recognise Palestine', stopping Mr Trump in his tracks as he delivered a speech to the chamber. Defending his intervention, Mr Cassif told LBC the US President still has blood on his hands and puts "a great deal of blame" on the death of nearly 700,000 Palestinians killed since Hamas' attacks on October 7. He said on Tonight with Andrew Marr: "We put some of the blame, a great deal of the blame, for the genocide and the sacrifice of the Israeli hostages on Trump himself and his administration. "Let's not forget that he supported the government of Israel last March, when the government of Israel itself was the one that violated the previous agreement with Hamas. "He allowed the continuation of the genocide in Gaza, as well as the sacrifice of the Israeli soldiers and hostages. "So there's something really twisted in referring now to Trump as a saviour, when he was really complicit… in those atrocities, including the sacrifice of the hostages. And we have to say something about it."

Ofer Cassif was one of two members of parliament hurled out of the Knesset on Monday after unfurling a banner reading ‘‘recognise Palestine’, stopping Mr Trump in his tracks as he delivered a speech to the chamber. Picture: Getty

Referring to his "recognise Palestine" banner, Mr Cassif said that the "only formula to solve and stop the bloodshed" is by "establishing a full, sovereign and independent Palestinian state alongside the state of Israel". Earlier, Mr Trump told the Knesset that this moment in history would be remembered as "the golden age of Israel and the Middle East" as he readied to sign his 20-point peace plan for Gaza just hours later. He said: "After two harrowing years in darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families. Twenty-eight more precious loved ones are coming home at last to rest in this sacred soil for all of time." He later signed his 20-point peace plan for Gaza alongside world leaders, which he claims will "avert a Third World War".

President Trump adressed the Knesset. Picture: Getty