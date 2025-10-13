Donald Trump has declared today marks the start of a "historic dawn of a new Middle East"

President Donald Trump poses with the signed agreement at a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Donald Trump says the peace plan will "spell out rules, regulations" and is "very comprehensive".

The US President signed the plan first, proclaiming "this is an incredible day for the world," Mr Trump met with world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh to sign a peace plan for Gaza that will "avert a Third World War". It was then signed by the Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al Sisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president. He said: "This took 3,000 years, can you believe it? And it's going to hold up." Mr Trump said this "is the day that people across the region and around the world have been working, striving, hoping and praying for". "We've achieved what everybody said was impossible, at long last, we have peace in the Middle East." Read More: Donald Trump hails ‘golden age’ for Israel as freed Gaza hostages reunite with families Read More: Emotional videos emerge of Israeli hostages reuniting with families after 737 days

President Donald Trump speaks during a summit to support ending the more than two-year Israel-Hamas war in Gaza after a breakthrough ceasefire deal. Picture: Alamy

He added: "It's so beautiful to see a new and beautiful day is rising. And now the rebuilding begins." The summit’s aim was "to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security and stability", according to the Egyptian presidency. Mr Trump individually praised world leaders during his speech. "We chose Egypt because you were very helpful," Mr Trump said. "Everybody wanted to have this, but we really thought it was appropriate. You are a great leader, you have very little crime."

President Donald J. Trump, alongside the leaders of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, signs the Gaza Peace Plan for peace in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/depaxQO8g2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 13, 2025

He said of Turkey's President Erdogan: "He's been my friend and every time I've ever needed him, he's been there for me." Of Qatar's Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani he said: "They talk about you as though you're not a nice person and you happen to be a nice person. "You happen to live in a tough neighbourhood. Without you this wouldn't have happened." Mr Trump said during his speech that he was "among the most powerful countries in the world". Attendance included UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz amid others. Sir Tony Blair was among delegates who lined up to shake Donald Trump’s hand at the Gaza summit in Egypt. The former prime minister is poised to potentially join a “board of peace” to supervise governance of Gaza under the US president’s plans.

US President Donald Trump and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt. Picture: Alamy

The US President said earlier today was not only the end of a war but an end to an 'age of terror and death' and the start of a 'grand concord of lasting humanity'. He hailed the arrival of a 'golden age,' saying "generations from now this will be remembered as the moment things began to change...this will be the golden age of Israel and the Middle East." Mr Trump said: “After two harrowing years in darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families. Twenty-eight more precious loved ones are coming home at last to rest in this sacred soil for all of time.” Mr Trump’s speech was briefly interrupted by a heckler with a banner demanding ‘recognise Palestine’ - with the President quipping ‘that was efficient’ as the individual was bundled out of the chamber. “This is not only the end of a war, this is the end of an age of terror and death and the beginning of the age of faith and hope, and of God,” Mr Trump added.