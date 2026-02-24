Reports claim that General Dan Caine, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has cautioned Trump about the risks of war with Iran

President Trump has furiously denied reports that the US's top general had warned him about the risks of a rumoured military campaign against Iran. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

President Trump has furiously denied reports that the US's top general had warned him about the risks of a rumoured military campaign against Iran.

Reports claim that General Dan Caine, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has cautioned Trump about the risks of war with Iran. The denial in a post on his Truth Social platform comes as the US and Iran are locked in talks aimed at securing a deal on the Middle Eastern nation's nuclear programme. The President wrote: “I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them." General Caine was reported to have warned Trump that he was less confident of a successful attack on Iran than he was about the successful abduction of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela in early January. Read More: Iran minister claims 'good chance' nuclear deal could be reached with US ahead of next round of talks Read More: Trump 'confused about why Iran hasn't capitulated' over US military build-up, envoy Steve Witkoff says

Trump's denial comes as the US and Iran are locked in talks aimed at securing a deal on the Middle Eastern nation's nuclear programme. Picture: Getty

The Guardian reports that Caine's concerns centre upon the lack of anti-missile systems currently in American stockpiles. Despite the suggestion in recent weeks that an attack on Iran is imminent, a minister for the nation's government has claimed there is a "good chance" a nuclear deal could be reached with the US ahead of the next round of talks this week. Delegates will meet in Geneva on Thursday in an attempt to de-escalate rising tensions. Oman's foreign minister Badr al-Busaidi said on social media he was pleased to confirm the development "with a positive push to go the extra mile towards finalising the deal". The country previously hosted the indirect talks on the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme and facilitated the latest round of negotiations in the Swiss capital last week.

