By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump is set to grant his former lawyer and ex-New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

President Trump confirmed the news on his Truth Social website, days after the former mayor was involved in a car crash that left him severely injured. Posting on Monday, Trump wrote: "As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor. Read More: Trump claims India offering 0% tariffs on US goods as he calls relationship ‘totally one-sided disaster’ Read More: Florida could lose $218m on Trump’s 'Alligator Alcatraz' after judge said detention centre must close "Details as to time and place to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" Mr Giuliani served as New York City mayor from 1994 to 2001 and received praise for his leadership of the US's largest city during the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks - gaining the moniker "America's Mayor".

Mr Giuliani served as New York City mayor from 1994 to 2001 and received praise for his leadership of the US's largest city during the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks - receiving the moniker "America's Mayor" as a result. Picture: Alamy

He went on to become Donald Trump's lawyer during his first term in the White House. Picture: Getty

He went on to become Donald Trump's lawyer during his first term in the White House. After Mr Trump's 2020 defeat, Giuliani peddled a slew of false claims about the result, aiding conspiracy theories that the election was "rigged." In January, two election workers were awarded $148 million (£110 million) after winning their defamation case against Mr Giuliani. The attorney is currently in hospital after suffering a “fractured thoracic vertebrae” and multiple cuts and bruises after his car was hit from the rear on Saturday night.

@RudyGiuliani was in a car accident in NH on Aug 30 after assisting a domestic violence victim. He sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously. Thank you for the prayers & support. 🙏 official statement below. pic.twitter.com/ohYJCcXpjR — Michael Ragusa (@themikeragu) August 31, 2025