The US could be vulnerable to a "full-scale attack" by Russia and China despite the trillion dollar dome

U.S. President Donald Trump talks about the "Golden Dome" missile defence system in the Oval Office at the White House. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Donald Trump's "Golden Dome" missile defence system will cost $1.2trillion and may not be able to stop a "full scale attack".

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The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the anti-missile system would cost significantly more than the initial sum of $175billion (£129billion). The system is designed to shield the US against ballistic and cruise missiles - but it may not even work. The Dome could be vulnerable to a "full-scale attack" by Russia and China, the CBO said. Acquisition costs for the tech alone would cost £1tn for the interceptor layers and a space-based missile warning and tracking system. Read More: Trump to ask Xi Jinping to 'open up' China on state visit, as he seeks to maintain trade war truce Read More: Trump warns Starmer to stop “windmilling the country to death” as he weighs in on Labour leadership battle

US President Donald Trump announce plans for the Golden Dome defense system in the Oval Office of the White House. Picture: Getty

The US President unveiled the grand plan at the White House in January aimed at protecting the US from "next-generation" aerial threats. Last year he said the system would cost $25bn, with a total investment of $175bn over time. Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley, who requested the estimate in the report, said on Tuesday: "The President's so-called 'Golden Dome' is nothing more than a massive giveaway to ​defense contractors paid for entirely by working Americans." An executive order calling for the creation for the "Iron Dome for America" said aerial weapons have "become more intense and complex" over time and potentially "catastrophic" for the US.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks in the Oval Office at the White House. Picture: Getty